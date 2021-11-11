Think seriously about their hair

Many mornings in Los Angeles, Darrell Jones’ girlfriend helps her curl her hair. Running a flat iron over small sections that have been sprayed with a heat shield, she creates small curls, pinning them to her head to secure them. For a brief moment, he looks like he’s preparing to be the envy of the 1930s. After the tendrils cool, Mr. Jones, 21, fixes them with hairspray and runs his fingers through his locks.

Across the country in Wilmington, NC, 17-year-old Tristan Harrell creates a similar look with a somewhat modified routine. Mr Harrell starts out with wet hair and uses a sea salt spray instead of a heat protector (though his salon owner mom begs him to choose a protector) before blow-drying his hair forward. Depending on the day, the hell creates flipped curls with a brush and hairdryer, or uses a mini flat iron instead. He too defines the shaggy look with hairspray. The routine takes him about 10 to 15 minutes.

Joshua Rich VII, 19, of Easton, Pa., Wears the same hairstyle but is luckier when it comes to maintenance. He simply wipes his hair with a towel and lets the rest to evaporate, sometimes adding a little salt spray for a better hold.