Carrie Underwood goes dramatic on 2021 CMA Awards red carpet – Footwear News





Carrie Underwood dazzled the red carpet in one of her most daring looks yet at the 2021 CMA Awards. Arriving at the ceremony with her husband Mike Fisher, Underwood wore a very noticed dress. The “If I Didn’t Love You” singer donned a vibrant see-through dress covered in sharp silver metallic accents. The piece featured a sleeve covered in spikes and crystals, as well as gold detailing on the sides for added drama. Underwood’s flashy ensemble was complete with a daring thigh-high slit. Her look was completed with a pair of sparkling hoops and a matching ring.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher attend the 2021 CMA Awards. CREDIT: Jamie Schramm / CMA

Carrie Underwood attends the 2021 CMA Awards. CREDIT: Jamie Schramm / CMA When it comes to shoes, Underwood continued her look's flashy statement with an equally flashy pair of shoes. The star wore a pair of silver platform sandals, with chunky ankle and toe straps. The pair also featured platform soles and chunky heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. When worn with the Underwood dress, the style created a dazzling effect throughout from metallic tones and mixed crystals.

Carrie Underwood attends the 2021 CMA Awards. CREDIT: Jamie Schramm / CMA

Let’s take a closer look at the sandals from Underwood. CREDIT: Jamie Schramm / CMA The style continued Underwood’s penchant for footwear with added sparkle. For shoes, the American Idol winner often stays bold with shoes that feature studs, metallic tones and crystals. The “Before He Cheats” singer’s looks on stage and on the red carpet frequently include pointy ankle boots and pumps from Betsey Johnson, Alaia, Giuseppe Zanotti and other top brands. However, when it comes to her casual style, the star stays neutral in versatile sneakers and ankle boots from Christian Louboutin, Nike and Adidas. Underwood’s fashion experience isn’t just about wearing bold shoes, either; the star launched her own Calia by Carrie Underwood sportswear line and appeared in campaigns for Badgley Mischka, Almay and Olay over the years. The first “CMA Awards Banquet and Show” was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards premiered, making it the longest-running annual music awards program to air on the television network. The CMA Awards have been broadcast on ABC since 2006. This year, Luke Bryan will host the event live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Among others, Jason Aldean and Underwood, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Chris Stapleton and Chris Young and Kane Brown are on stage tonight. And leading the 2021 CMA Awards nominations are Eric Church and Chris Stapleton with five nominations, including Artist of the Year. Click the gallery to see all of the 2021 CMA Awards red carpet arrivals.

