InStyle launches fashion collection with Ba & sh – WWD





Fashion magazine InStyle shows no signs of slowing down in its collaboration – this time by partnering with French brand Ba & sh. Fresh off the line with Mother Denim, InStyle, whose parent company Meredith was just sold to DotDash in a deal valued at $ 2.7 billion, has partnered with Ba & sh to launch a collection of vacations exclusively available on Ba & sh websites in the US and Canada, and in select stores. . It includes a printed midi dress for $ 260, a classic blazer with custom interior piping that matches the print of the dress for $ 375, and a leopard print belt for $ 260. InStyle Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown, who has worked closely with Ba & sh on the line, said: “Collaboration is key to InStyle, so we are delighted to partner with groovy French women at Ba & sh to the holiday season. Bang for your money, Ba & sh for your bash. InStyle has previously collaborated with Mother, Lake & Skye, Clare V, x Karla, Atelier Paulin, Zou Xou, The DoubleJ and J. Jill. This too teamed up with Kamala Harris’ niece, then Vice President-Elect, Meena Harris, to launch her pink “Ambitious” sweatshirt for the Phenomenal Woman action campaign and the clothing brand and most recently launched a limited edition beauty box in partnership with Astrology Zone.

While the collaborations focus more on brand exposure and charitable alignments, its main stream of money will come from its own stand-alone Badass products. Until there, he just launched InStyle Badass Lipsticks, but has more solo releases in the pipeline. Agnes Chapski, publisher of the InStyle group, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Ba & sh on this Parisian inspired holiday collection. Partnering with innovative and like-minded brands creates a new way for us to connect with our consumers. These alignments are powerful on many levels and allow us to make our brand shine in a meaningful way. “ InStyle is just one of many media brands that are branching out into traditional print and advertising revenue streams. Print advertising was an area that was already struggling across the media industry, to be exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. After launching a perfume and a line of furniture, Hearst-possesses Cosmopolitan magazine entered the wine market with Uncorked and also launched a collection of sunscreen and sunless tan, CosmoSun. Somewhere else, The Strategist, the shopping arm of New York Magazine, recently partnered with West Elm on a co-branded and organized digital store, marking the first time the home-based retailer has partnered with a publisher. FOR MORE INFORMATION, SEE: CNN to launch new podcast on Princess Diana New Investors Karlie Kloss and Lewis Hamilton Celebrate W’s Originals West Elm, The Strategist launches digital store

