CMA 2021 red carpet: best dressed stars, dresses





Step up their style! Country music’s biggest stars have proven they can clean up well when a red carpet is rolled out. Because even if the CMA 2021 passed in a flash, we do not stop being obsessed with the fabulous evening fashion. The annual awards show, which took place on Wednesday, November 10, brought together country crooners at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Of Carly Pearces midnight blue Marchesa dress Jennifer hudsons custom Dolce & Gabbana dress, the stars have definitely offered stylish looks. While all the stars traded in their cowboy boots for couture, there were still a few celebs who stood out among the rest. The ones who landed on our best dressed list? Katy Perry, Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood, Nicole kidman and of course, Kelsea Ballerina. Hit play on the video above to check out all of these stunning looks and keep scrolling for a breakdown of every gorgeous glam! 5) Lady in leather! Perry didn’t just help Luke Bryan along with her hosting gig, she also served up one of the best style moments of the evening. 27 year old man American Idol judge looked as chic as could be in a custom Vivienne Westwood leather dress, which she paired with designer jewelry. Her hair has been slicked back into an ultra-tight night top and her makeup has been kept to a minimum. 4) Morris looked glowing on the red carpet, no ifs or buts about it. The 31-year-old singer didn’t hesitate to show off some skin, popping a shirt under her extra-long blazer. The star changed her hairstyle for the evening and rocked a deep diagonal part that was tied back into a fluffy, fluffy ponytail. The do has been reconstructed thanks to the stylist Marwa bashir, which used a range of TRESemm products. 3) If looks could kill! An evening celebrating country music couldn’t be complete without a shout out to the one and only Underwood. The Before He Cheats frontman, 38, brought glitz and glamor to the event, sparkling in a spiky, studded metallic dress. She accessorized her look with diamond earrings and dizzying stiletto heels. 2) Arrive hand in hand with her husband Urban Kieth, Kidman, 54, looked simply classy and sophisticated in a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vacarello one-shoulder dress with a sexy slit on the legs and a one-shoulder neckline. 1) Glam slam! Ballerini is naturally at the top of our list, as the 28-year-old singer just blew it off We away in a gorgeous Valdrin Sahiti dress, Andrea Wazen shoes and Anito Ko jewelry. The star, who was styled by Molly dickson, did not disappoint in the glam department either. She worked with a makeup artist and a hairdresser Kelsey Deenihan for a clean, chic and timeless classic beauty look. To get her gorgeous hair, Deenihan used a range of Nexxus products. Hear the best Hollywood stars give their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential



