Ted Baker sales rise as office and party wear once again popular





Covered clothes in a Ted Baker store are seen in Liverpool, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Liverpool, Great Britain, May 26, 2020. REUTERS / Phil Noble

H1 sales jump but remain sharply down compared to 2019

“Reasonably cautious” on outlook – CEO

Ted Baker shares rise 5.3% Nov. 11 (Reuters) – British fashion chain Ted Baker (TED.L) said on Thursday that sales rebounded as office and party wear became popular again after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, but reported that the pace of the recovery was still uncertain. Ted Baker and other clothing retailers are taking a bumpy road back to normal as demand for office and party wear rises again, but anemic levels of tourism in places like London have hurt footfall. stores. “We are optimistic, but we are also reasonably cautious about the outlook for the next quarter and next year,” Chief Executive Officer Rachel Osborne said in an interview. “For us, a full return to international tourism would really help the rebound.” Ted Baker, which has 377 stores and concessions of which three-quarters are located in the UK, Europe and North America, said demand for formal wear, costumes and formal wear had driven the figure up Group sales of 18% year-on-year for the 28 weeks to August 14. The pre-tax loss fell to 25.3 million pounds ($ 34.2 million) from 86.4 million a year earlier. The growing number of COVID-19 vaccinations in Europe and North America has encouraged many workers to return to their offices, with Ted Baker’s income in North America increasing by a third. Customers looking forward to the holidays and the Christmas season have also helped, Osborne said. Shares of the high-end retailer were up 5.3% to 143.9 pence at 9:05 am GMT. Group revenues were, however, still down 36% from pre-pandemic levels in 2019, suggesting a longer recovery path. “Within our store portfolio, there have been clear changes in footfall patterns and there is uncertainty as to when and how much of a return to previous patterns,” Osborne said in a statement. The high-end retailer is now halfway through a three-year turnaround initiated by Osborne focused on cutting costs and strengthening its online presence and product line. He also worked to repair his image following the departure of former boss Ray Kelvin in 2019 following allegations of misconduct. Kelvin, who started the business in 1988 in Glasgow, Scotland, has denied the allegations. Ted Baker did not provide an annual financial forecast, but said he was “comfortable” with analysts’ current expectations for the year. The group’s third-quarter revenue – for the 12 weeks leading up to Nov. 6 – also jumped 18%, the company said. ($ 1 = 0.7389 pounds) Report by Sachin Ravikumar in Bangalore; Editing by Ramakrishnan M., Editing by Timothy Heritage Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

