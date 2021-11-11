Ohio State Men’s Basketball Signs Entire 2022 Recruiting Class





On the football side of things, the next three Ohio States games seem to get bigger and bigger with each passing day. With Purdue arriving in town this weekend, the Buckeyes can’t ignore them after what they may have done against Michigan State last Saturday. Ohio State is still an electrical offense in the grand scheme of things, but it doesn’t take much to see that they haven’t exactly played the lights out over the past two weeks. Of course, that can be attributed in large part to facing tougher opponents, but this team needs to get back on track from this weekend. Looking at the big picture, all Ohio State has to do is win and they make the college football playoffs. Pretty simple, right? Currently ranked at No.4, if the season were to end today it would lead to another playoff spot. But again, these next three contests, plus the Big Ten Title Game if they make it, pose bigger threats than you thought just a few weeks ago, with Purdue likely being the main reason. On the hoops side, it was a busy 24 hours for the staff, as the fax machine was rolling on Wednesday in regards to their 2022 recruiting class. Chris Holtmann and his team do a really solid job on the track, and although the Buckeyes have yet to achieve their goals on the ground during his tenure, courses like the latter give optimism that things could change quickly. The Buckeyes write their five 2022 hoop engagements As reported, Ohio State had a huge day yesterday on the basketball side. After getting the signatures of their five guys in the 2022 class, Chris Holtmann and the rest of the coaching staff can breathe a little easier now after completing the work of the 2022 recruiting cycle. All eyes are now on 2023 and keep up the momentum, but after landing a class that ranks # 6 nationally and # 1 in the Big Ten, you must love what the Buckeyes are bringing to hardwood in the near future. Ohio State has a bit of everything in this recruiting class. With one player in the state as well as four other National rookies, the Buckeyes boast a very impressive average ranking of 0.9471, which is a very good four-star status. From a positional perspective, this class has it all with three guards, a true center, and an all-inclusive front end. This gives these staff a key depth, which they will need after this season, as they will lose some of the veterans’ coins to the roster. Here are the five members of the 2022 class: Bruce thornton (Alpharetta, GA / Milton) on best Georgia player in 2022 and No. 41 nationally, as well as the sixth best point guard in the class.

Felix Okpara (Branson, MO / Link Academy) on Player n ° 50 at national level, Okpara is also the 11th best center in the class as well as Missouri's No.4 player for the 2022 cycle.

Roddy Gayle Jr. (Mt. Pleasant, UT / Wasatch Academy) on Player n ° 63 at national level, Gayle is the nation's sixth-best shooting goaltender as well as Utah's second-best player for the 2022 class.

Brice sensabaugh (Orlando, FL / Lake Highland Prep) on Player n ° 74 at national level, Sensabaugh is also the No. 21 small forward in the class and the 15th best player in a talented Florida state.

(Orlando, FL / Lake Highland Prep) on Player n ° 74 at national level, Sensabaugh is also the No. 21 small forward in the class and the 15th best player in a talented Florida state. Bowen Hardman (Cincinnati, OH / Princeton) The state’s only player for the Buckeyes, Bowen is the lowest ranked member of the class as the 297th best national player, but registers as the No. 9 player in Ohio for the 2022 class. A successful day to say the least, Holtmann and his team are not resting for the tired. After their spectacular comeback against Akron on Tuesday night the next day, they must shut down their recruiting class and remain vigilant as more and more non-conference games quickly approach. Downtime might not be there for these hoops staff, but the effort and ability to recruit well is exactly the reason they were able to have a relatively stress-free signing day with no surprises and keep their class totally intact.

