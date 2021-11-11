Maren Morris wears shirtless long coat, CMA Awards 2021 most fashion successes and failures | Gallery

By Megan Riedlinger

8:42 p.m. PST, November 10, 2021

It’s time for the CMA Awards! Country music’s brightest stars showed up for the big night and all dressed up. So who made a fashion hit and who fell among the duds this year? Wonderwall.com brings together the best and worst fashion of the night, starting with this look: Maren Morris took a serious risk on the red carpet, opting for a floor-length white coat with structured sleeves and cuffs and wide-legged pants without a very important element a shirt! The beauty’s all-white ensemble looked immaculate without a blouse and she accessorized perfectly Read on to see the rest of the night’s fashion hits and misses. RELATED: Stars at Their First CMA Awards

Maren Morris accessorized her daring white fashion moment with these gorgeous gold hoop earrings. And when the time for beauty came, the sleek country star rocked a sleek updo and warm toned makeup. The following ? We will see what her handsome husband rocked RELATED: The Best Country Music Movies

Ryan Hurd brought some color to the red carpet, going for an unconventional suit shade. The singer’s rich brown Musika suit was dapper, but the styling quickly turned this look into a dud. He sadly added an unbuttoned dress shirt from SER.O.YA (no tie!) And a pair of funky moccasins, turning this outfit with tons of messy potential. RELATED: The Biggest Country Music Scandals

Gorgeous! Nicole Kidman arrived in style in this Saint Laurent dress, featuring bold cutouts and a thigh slit. We loved the structured shoulder and long sleeve, and the way she paired the dress with black point-toe pumps. Read on to see the stellar props she added to the mix.

Nicole Kidman added sparkles of gold to her Saint Laurent dress. Check out this cool armband and the earrings she wore on the big night.

Stay away from Carrie Underwood! The star’s structured tailoring at the CMA Awards looked pretty and quite intimidating! Take a look at this shoulder detail! Its silver fringed design featured a long sleeve, asymmetrical neckline and thigh-high slit, helping to give fashion-watchers a glimpse of its equally dramatic platform pumps. We’ll have to take a closer look at this one

Carrie Underwood certainly made a statement in this bold silver design, which included pearl and feather details. And she added another touch of sparkle via these gorgeous earrings.

Well, we can’t say that he didn’t take the risk! Jimmie Allen arrived at the CMA Awards in this very funky outfit, a Black Menswear suit (no jacket!) And a shiny silver Styles of Elise shirt with floral embroidery on the collar. And when it came time to accessorize, he didn’t play it safe either, he opted for a Travis Austin hat (in a different shade of pink than his suit) and a pair of silver Paul Kaufman boots. . Let’s take a closer look

A closer look at Jimmie Allen shows the embellishments along his Styles of Elise shirt sparkles and a pink detail and the very bold choice of a darker pink hat to top off this wild look.

Kelsea Ballerini was a vision in this elegant Valdrin Sahiti dress. It featured long sleeves, a high neck, a custom corset belt, and a slit almost at hip height, which created a nice contrast between the otherwise covered top half. And when it came time to add shoes, she got just as pissed off

Kelsea Ballerini completed her chic CMA Awards look with these chic sheer heels that included a silver detail to add a hint of shine.

Katy Perry looked fabulous in brown leather on the CMA Awards red carpet. The pop star’s strapless dress featured an off-the-shoulder sleeve, a gathered bodice and a fitted skirt to the floor.

Katy Perry added some unexpected jewelry beads! The star rocked this gold and pearl layered look, which was highlighted with her artfully messy updo.

From the top hat to that crazy multi-color coat, Lauren Daigle’s CMA Awards look was an instant dud. The loaded outfit also included loose black pants and platform loafers.

Lady in Red! Tenille Townes rocked this killer red outfit at the CMAs, a bold red pantsuit with a matching bralette underneath and red point-toe pumps to complete the monochrome fashion success.

Another country star in white? Mickey Guyton, who arrived in this cute white dress. The Safiyaa design featured a unique asymmetrical neckline, embellishments along the sleeves and a knee slit, which perfectly showcased her silver heels.

Miranda Lambert kept it simple in an LBD! The country superstar rocked this long sleeve midi dress with a cute sweetheart neckline and sequined belt with matching strappy black heels. She also added a cute pop of color via a pink clutch bag and equally cheerful earrings.

Miranda Lambert added a little more color to her LBD in the form of these pink sparkly earrings.

While we loved Kane Brown’s purple suit, we didn’t love what he added to the bold coordinates. The singer rocked a black and white print sweater and boots for the look.

Ingrid Andress always dresses to impress, and this look was no different. The singer wore a black jacket with pale pink lapels, black skinny pants and strappy pumps to the CMA Awards party.