Fila, Piacenza 1733 join forces for a capsule collection – WWD

FELLOW CITIZENS: Fila takes the collaboration game very seriously in 2021, which will mark its 110th anniversary. For its latest unexpected alliance, the sportswear brand teamed up with wool specialist Piacenza 1733 to celebrate its Italian roots and the fact that the two companies were established in Biella, a town in Piedmont known for its textile tradition. Combining Piacenza 1733’s know-how and expertise in processing precious fabrics, with its athletic-inspired aesthetic, the two companies are launching a limited edition collection of sailcloth jackets made from sustainable wool. The item is inspired by an original Fila design from 1974, is part of their White Rock collection and is aimed at mountaineers and hiking enthusiasts. Cut in the shape of a military jacket, it has a blue water-repellent wool outer shell with four flap pockets associated with a red removable nylon lining, padded with recycled cashmere reminiscent of Fila’s iconic track tops. To reinforce the sustainable credentials of the project, not only was the jacket made from ethical and verified fabrics, but its garment bag was made with Piacenza 1733 wool. Both companies called on Italian parkour and freerun athlete Davide Garzetti to present the campaign footage. Available in just 110 pieces, the jacket costs 1,600 euros and will be available from November 12 at select retailers around the world, as well as at the Piacenza 1733 online store. The limited edition Piacenza 1733 x Fila sailing jacket.

Courtesy of Fila et Plaisance 1733 On the occasion of its 110th anniversary, Fila has already launched a range of leading collaborations, including with stylist Katie Grand, Brooks Brothers, Acqua di Parma, MSGM and Y / Project, which was presented during the men’s collection. spring 2022 of the French brand with a digital event organized during Paris Fashion Week. SEE ALSO: Brooks Brothers, Fila Tennis Team, Streetwear Collaboration Fila, the perfect magazine creates capsule for Dover Street market Y / Project and Fila team up for a capsule at Paris Men’s Fashion Week

