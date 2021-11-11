Global Luxury Fashion Market (2021-2026) – Major players include Armani, Burberry and Chanel among others





DUBLIN, November 11, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD)–The “Luxury Fashion Market – Global Outlook and Forecasts 2021-2026” report was added to ResearchAndMarkets.com offer. In-depth analysis and data-driven insights into the impact of COVID-19 are included in this report. The luxury fashion market size was valued at USD 110.64 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 153.97 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 5.66%. Luxury fashion online sales are expected to experience considerable growth during the forecast period. The global luxury fashion industry is growing significantly with the increase in the number of wealthy individuals, the increasing popularity among the young population belonging to millennials and millennials, the increase of brand loyalty among customers and the growing association of luxury brands by individuals. The rapidly changing technological landscape and the increasing adoption of technologies such as augmented reality (AR) by the fashion industry, supported by the increasing penetration of digital channels in developing markets, offers new growth opportunities. to suppliers. Key questions answered: 1. How big is the luxury fashion market? 2. Who are the end users of the luxury clothing industry? 3. Who are the key players in the luxury fashion industry? 4. What are the factors driving the luxury fashion industry? 5. Which region represents the largest share of the luxury fashion market? The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the luxury fashion market Take advantage of augmented reality

Growing inclination for sustainable products

Internet shapes buying behavior

Growing acceptance by millennials and millennials

High net worth individuals on the rise

Growth in travel and tourism Highlights Millennials and the Gen Z population are the main drivers of the luxury fashion industry. This can be attributed to their greater focus on experiences, their willingness to pay extra for high-end products, and their openness to experimenting with new things.

The psychographic and demographic indicators of end users have changed dramatically in recent years. Factors such as increased internet penetration, strong adoption of smartphones, and increasing number of social media users have provided end users with unparalleled access to information on the go, helping end users take action. informed purchasing decisions. Market segmentation The story continues Luxury fashion market segments In 2020, luxury clothing was an important part of the luxury fashion industry. This is attributed to the Millennials and Gen Z population who are highly motivated by the latest fashion trends compared to any other age group.

In 2020, men accounted for the highest share of the luxury fashion market. Over the past decade, the men’s luxury segment has grown significantly due to increased spending on R&D and the development of new products. Online sales of men’s luxury fashion products are growing continuously with increasing confidence in online channels, improved logistics and brands providing more personalized experiences to customers. Market segmentation by product type Clothes

Shoe

Accessories Market segmentation by end user Market segmentation by generation Generation X

Millennials and Generation Z

Baby boomers and the silent generation Market segmentation by distribution channel In line

Single-brand stores

Specialty stores

Department stores

Overpriced stores

Airports Market segmentation by geography APAC

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of the APAC

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

The rest of europe

North America

we

Canada

Middle East and Africa

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

Rest of the MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America Key suppliers Armani Group

Burberry

Chanel

Hermes

To dry

LVMH

Prada Group Other important suppliers Capri’s farms

Dolce & Gabbana

Hugo boss

Max Mara Group

MCM

Moncler

osklen

Salvatore Ferragamo

Tapestry

Tom ford

Valentino

Zegna For more information on this report, visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b43y2s See the source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211111005638/en/ Contacts ResearchAndMarkets.com

