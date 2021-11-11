Donatella Versace is currently designing the Britneys wedding dress





In June, Britney Spears made a rare appearance in the Los Angeles courtroom, speaking candidly about the hellish tutelage she has lived under since 2008. Among the poignant tales of being forced to play while ill, of paparazzi plots and forced IUDs, she said. the judge of wanting to marry and have a baby, I was told at the moment in the guardianship, I cannot get married or have a baby. Over the past three months, the pop star’s situation appears to have changed dramatically, seeing a flood of fundamental freedoms flooding into her life. Supported by public pressure and the #freebritney movement, her father was officially removed from his position as curator, and in early September she announced her engagement to Sam Ashghari, with whom she has been a partner since 2016. Then, this week, then As she uploaded a carousel of photos taken in a peach tulle gown, Britney revealed that her wedding dress was to be designed by Donatella toi Versace.

No it’s not my bahahah wedding dress !!!! Donatella Versace is making my dress right now. Have a good night friends !!!!, she captioned the post. Of course, Britney was a patron of Versace throughout his career, donning over twenty glitzy and jagged Donatellas looks for music videos, red carpets and live performances. And admiration goes both ways. The The designer expressed her support for #freebritney, uploading a photo of them to Instagram in May, writing this flashback, is when she came to my show in 2002, looking glamorous in Versace. I will never forget when you came and stayed with me Britney, you were and always will be magic !!!! It’s a pivotal time in Britney’s fight for freedom, with lawyers on both sides calling for an end to guardianship. I haven’t prayed so much for anything in my life, she wrote on Instagram, ahead of the hearing this Friday (November 12), which could end the guardianship for good. With a little help from Donatella Versace, a metallic mesh drape and a few golden safety pins, maybe Britney will get the happiness she so deserves.

