The winners announced at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards

NEW YORK, November 11, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The Fashion Designers Council of America [CFDA] celebrated the laureates and laureates of the CFDA Fashion Award 2021 during an intimate ceremony at LA PISCINE + LE GRILL at new York this evening. Chaired by Tom ford, President of CFDA, the evening brought together a mix of American designers, brands and organizations from across the American fashion industry, as well as international brands.

Emily blunt, who hosted the evening, presented the American Women’s Clothing Designer of the Year award to Christophe john rogers, and the American Menswear Designer of the Year at Emily bode aujla from Bodé. Ciara announced that Telfar Clemens of Telfarwas the American Accessories Designer of the Year, while Ho Yeon Jung presented the Emerging American Designer of the Year at Edvin thompson by Théophile.

Paloma Elsesser present Demna by Balenciagawith the International Women’s Designer of the Year award and announced that Grace Wales Bonner from Wales Bonneris this year’s international male designer of the year. Jeremy O. Harris accepted on behalf of Grace Wales Bonner from Wales Bonner.

zendayawas named Fashion Icon, presented by Faith.

Cara Delevingnepresent Anya Taylor-Joy with the CFDA’s first Face of the Year award.

In one of the strongest moments of the evening, before presenting its founder Sara ziff with the Positive Social Influence Award, models Beverley Johnson and Carr otis recounted their personal experiences of assault and abuse throughout their career, and the vital role The model alliance played in the defense of the rights and well-being of models.

Carolyn murphypresent Patagonia with the Environmental Sustainability Award, which was accepted by the Patagonia District Environmental Coordinator Rebecca Goodstein.

Emily ratajkowskipresent Nina Garcia with the Media Award in honor of Eugenie Sheppard.

Yeohlee Tengreceived the tribute from the board of directors, which was presented byMichael Kors.

The Founder’s Prize in honor of Eleonore Lambert was presented to Aurora James for the 15 percent commitment by Anna wintour.

The Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award went to brave Dan through Valerie Steele.

“The American fashion industry has been called in many ways, but one thing we can agree on is that optimism and determination drives our industry,” said Ford. “Tonight was a celebration of American fashion and how the industry came together to deal with the pandemic in so many ways. With COVID came incredible creativity, and it forced us to think in a different way more than ever about our brands and what we stand for. for, about our customers, our employees and all those who help move our businesses forward. The fashion industry is a 3 trillion dollars industry that employs millions of people: designers, seamstresses, pattern makers, models, editors, hairdressers and makeup artists, photographers, salespeople, the list goes on. There is so much to be proud of, and it’s an honor to celebrate the people who make American fashion what it is tonight. “

CFDA FASHION AWARD 2021

HOST:

Emily blunt

AWARDS :

Anna wintour, Beverley Johnson, Cara Delevingne, Carolyn murphy, Carr Otis, Ciara, Emily Ratajkowski, Ho Yeon Jung, Iman, Michael Kors, Paloma Elsesser, Valerie Steele

HONORED:

Anya Taylor-Joy, Aurora James, brave Dan, Nina Garcia, Yeohlee Teng, Zendaya, Patagonia, The Model Alliance

NOMINATED DESIGNERS:

American Women’s Clothing Designer of the Year: Catherine Holstein History for KHAITE, | Christophe john rogers, Gabriela Hearst, Marc Jacobs, Peter Do

American Men’s Fashion Designer of the Year: at Emily bode aujla for BODE, Jerry lorenzo for the fear of God, Mike Amiri for AMIRI, Telfar Clemens for Telfar, Thom browne

American Accessories Designer of the Year: Ashley Olsen and Mary-kate olsen for The Row, Aurora James for brother Vellies, Gabriela Hearst, Stuart Vevers for Coach, Telfar Clemens for Telfar

Emerging American Designer of the Year: Edvin thompson for Théophile, Eli Russell Linnetz for ERL, Jameel mohammed for KHIRY, Kenneth nicholson, Maisie Castle for Maisie Wilen

International Female Designer of the Year: Daniel lee for Bottega Veneta, Demna for Balenciaga, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons for Prada, Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino, Simon Porte Jacquemus for Jacquemus

International Male Designer of the Year: Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta, Dries Van Noten, Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner, Rick owens, Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton

As well as VIP guests including: Amanda Murray, Anok yai, ASAP Ferg, Aubrey Square, Blake Gray, Candice huffin, Chloe fineman, Dove Cameron, Drew Barrymore, Evan laughs, Hari Nef, Mount Heidi, J. Balvin, julia fox, Karlie kloss, Karreuche Tran, Kehlani, Kid Cudi, Liya kebede, Lolo Zoua, Natasha Poly, Precious Lee, Rachel Zegler, Rebecca Dayan, Simon rex, Tommy Dorfman, Violetta Komyshan, Wisdom Kaye, Zazie Beetz and many more.

Alexander Burmese, Batsheva hay, Brett Heyman, Carly Cushnie, Christian Siriano, Cynthia rowley, Dao Yi Chow, Jeffrey Banks, Jonathan cohen, Kenneth cole, LaQuan Smith, Nicole miller, Reese cooper, Sally LaPointe, Stacey bendet, Stan herman, Tanya taylor, Tracy reese, Vera wang, Wes gordon.

Andrew Bolton, Dr. Barbara sturm, Mallis Fern, Inez & Vinoodh, Ivan Bart, Lauren Bush Lauren, Law Roach, Linda fargo, Roopal patel, Selby drummond, Steven gan, Vanessa Traina

The official partners of the CFDA Fashion Awards 2021 are:

Official automotive and sustainable development partner, Volvo Car United States

Official Skin Care Partner, Dr. Barbara sturm

Official partner of alcohol-free spirits, CleanCo

Official spirits partner, Air Company

ABOUT THE 2021 CFDA FASHION AWARDS

The nominees, winners and winners were determined by the CFDA Awards Guild, which is made up of CFDA members, fashion journalists, stylists and senior retail executives.

