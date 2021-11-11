All the red carpet fashion from the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards are one of the most prestigious and revered awards ceremonies in the industry.

Last night’s ceremony saw a slew of the world’s most stylish personalities, taste makers and designers travel to New York City for what is often considered the Oscars of the fashion world.

America’s Most Starry Fashion Night featured a number of celebrity presenters including Emily Blunt, Ciara, Squid game star and model HoYeon Jung, Jodie Turner-Smith, Cara Delevingne and Emily Ratajkowski.

With so many industry insiders in attendance, the red carpet was as fabulous as one would expect. From Anya Taylor-Joy in the retro Oscar de la Renta to Emily Blunt in a stunning Christopher John Rogers costume, there were some standout looks on the red carpet.

Credit: Vogue Williams Instagram

An Irish connection will always be found at a big event, and last night’s ceremony was no exception.

With an increasing emphasis on health and wellness across all elements of lifestyle, CFDA has chosen to name CleanCo as the official non-alcoholic spirits partner for the event.

The award-winning no / low spirits brand is owned by none other than reality TV star Spencer Matthews who attended the event with his wife, Irish TV presenter and podcaster Vogue Williams.

We need your consent to load this Instagram contentWe use Instagram to manage additional content that may place cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please check their details and accept them to load the content.Manage preferences

This year’s awards saw Euphoria Fashion star and muse Zendaya crowned the 2021 CFDA Fashion Icon Award, an honor that has already been bestowed on stylish stars such as Beyoncé, Naomi Campbell, Lady Gaga, Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez.

Describing her as the “reigning monarch” of the red carpet, the CFDA said the actress has made a global impact on fashion and praised her for her support for emerging designers, including clothing nominee Peter Do. women of the year.

Not only that, but they noted the 25-year-old’s own meteoric rise in the fashion industry:

“In 2013, Zendaya launched the Daya by Zendaya clothing line, a pioneer in flowy designs and a more inclusive size range. She also worked with Tommy Hilfiger, CFDA board member, on the Tommy x Zendaya collection, inspired by strong and iconic women and presented in Paris first and then at the historic Apollo Theater in New York. Today, she is the spokesperson for Lancôme, Bulgari and Valentino. “

We need your consent to load this Instagram contentWe use Instagram to manage additional content that may place cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please check their details and accept them to load the content.Manage preferences

Another remarkable moment of the night was Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy receives first-ever Face of the Year award.

Speaking about her outstanding performance as Beth Harom in the Netflix hit, CFDA said Taylor-Joy “captivated audiences” and her on-screen character was so powerful it propelled the actress towards fashion stardom, landing her on countless national and international stages. journals such as SHE, Tatler, Vogue, and Vanity Show.

The shining statue was awarded to the actress by model Cara Delevingne.

We need your consent to load this Instagram contentWe use Instagram to manage additional content that may place cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please check their details and accept them to load the content.Manage preferences

The annual awards highlight some of the year’s brightest emerging talent. The 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards winners are:

Christopher John Rogers, American Women’s Clothing Designer of the Year

Emily Bode Aujla de Bode, American Menswear Designer of the Year

Telfar Clemens of Telfar, American Accessories Designer of the Year

Edvin Thompson of Theophilio, American Emerging Designer of the Year

Demna of Balenciaga, international female designer of the year

Grace Wales Bonner of Wales Bonner, International Men’s Designer of the Year

Click our gallery above to see the red carpet looks.