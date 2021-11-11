Bradley Allen Apparel launched the perfect holiday gift





DENVER, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Denver-based menswear brand Custom Clothing Bradley Allen Physique launches a line of dress pants and polo shirts, just in time for the holidays. With a mission to adapt the unfit, Bradley Allen has created the perfect holiday gift. Designed for bodybuilders and muscular men, Bradley Allen offers stylish dress shirts, polo shirts and pants designed with performance fabrics and unique design elements that deliver a clean fit that accentuates a muscular man’s body type. Entrepreneur and bodybuilder Dr.Brad Poppie himself created the fashion line after personally struggling with the difficulty of dressing for his muscular body type, finding that almost every dress shirt on the market today is not. adjusted or adapted to a musculature. “At Bradley Allen, our vision is to transform the image of bodybuilders and muscular men by inspiring confidence and style when wearing dressy clothes,” said Dr Bradley Poppie, founder of Bradley Allen. “Rather than settling for baggy shirts or expensive tailoring, we envision a world where every man has a quality, ready-to-wear shirt that he feels good in, regardless of his bicep size.” Bradley Allen dress shirts and polo shirts are specially designed for the muscular physique in a “V” shape: broad shoulders, wide arms, small waist. The shirts feature wider shoulders, a tapered waist, and are made from an athletic performance fabric that includes a blend of cotton and elastane. Bradley Allen offers a simple measuring guide to make sure your shirt will fit where you need it for the tailored look you desire. Dress shirts cost $ 90 and are available in white, black, blue, and gray. The polo shirts cost $ 65 and come in a variety of colors ranging from sage and coffee to plum. Bradley Allen dress pants are specially designed to fit wider thighs, calves and buttocks, and feature an adjustable waistband to accommodate size fluctuations up to four pant sizes. To purchase and view the complete Bradley Allen collection, visit: https://bradleyallen.com/ . “Bradley Allen has tailored a line of clothing to my body. They’re great and comfortable.”– Dorian Haywood | IFBB Pro Bodybuilder. Chiropractor. Contact:

Brandi Shigley / Media Relations

303-842-7298

