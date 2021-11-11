Bloom tackles the complexity of the fashion industry

Bloom Boutique offers students sustainable practices when it comes to buying and owning clothing. (Photo courtesy of Bloom Boutique)

Bloom Boutique, a funky and sustainable resale boutique within the USC community, redistributes donated clothing to raise awareness of the impact of fast fashion on the environment and workers. In pop-up campus sales, you can find unique items, which help keep excess clothing out of landfills and educate you on sustainable shopping options.

Not only does the organization fight fast fashion, but, in a commitment to sustainability and social justice, the store also shares all of its profits with local charities such as the Downtown Womens Center and the Los Angeles Garment Worker Center.

Casey Goldstein, Fine Arts graduate and co-chair of Bloom Boutique, has championed the club’s message and goals since her sophomore year.

We accept donations from anyone and any item of clothing, Goldstein said. It really is an amazing way for us to connect with the USC community and also allow the flow of clothes instead of wasting them.

For Kimberly Grabiec, a junior specialized in business administration and member of the club since her first year, the sustainability efforts of Bloom stores are particularly attractive because of their desire to create a difference locally.

It stays really local and community-driven as the donations and sales all happen on campus, Grabiec said. Then we donate the profits to local organizations, so I think it’s really cool because you really see where things are coming from and where they are going.

Sophie Hall, a second year major in theater, said she joined Bloom Boutique because of her interest in the fashion industry.

What attracted me to Bloom, in particular, was first of all Bloom’s sustainability values, based on recycling clothes and using the resources we have to create more unique and simply things. more exciting, Hall said. But, there’s also the element that we have to donate to charity and the proceeds go to different things.

Hall works for the creative team at Bloom Boutiques, where they spend their time as a stylist doing photoshoots to promote events and sales and creating content for The Clubs Zine, which is a publication that highlights evidence Blooms’ emphasis on fashion and values ​​focused on sustainability.

Bloom Boutique created the zine last spring as a way for the organization to continue creating during the pandemic, Hall said. Through poems, writing, photoshoots and doodles, the club was able to work together during a time when they were physically apart.

After the coronavirus hampered the ability to host events and clothing drives, the organization is returning to its presence in person. During the pandemic, much of its clothing sales were virtual and focused on Depop as well as its social media and website. Now the club has face-to-face meetings, clothing drives called recycling days, and sales.

Within Bloom Boutique, there are several sub-committees that adapt to every aspect of the club. In addition to the sales team that curates the garment sales that generate a lot of interest, Bloom Boutique produces editorial content, shoots photoshoots, and runs a newsletter, offering a variety of ways to share its sustainability message.

This is a group of people who recognize that the fashion industry is very complex, as well as the importance of sustainability. It’s not your average fashion club, Hall said. There is so much more to this that relates to values ​​and relates to finding people with common interests.

This club organization allows general members to look at each department and feel comfortable trying new things, Grabiec said.

You are really able to do whatever you want as a general member, in terms of mixing different groups in the club, said Grabiec. If you have plans in mind or things you want to do, you can just talk to your eboard manager and make it happen.

Bloom Boutique plans to continue to educate exploited and underserved communities in the fashion industry, while emphasizing a sustainable approach to the industry that combats fast fashion. According to Grabiec, the club continues to have the difficult and complicated conversations that come with the sustainability of fashion, including the ethics of reselling and saving.

I think that [conversation] was quite important because we are a thrifty club, so it was cool that we could sit down and recognize the negatives of that too, so that we can work on improving the club, said Grabiec.

Beyond the power of Bloom Boutiques’ sustainable practices, Goldstein treasured the organization because, from the moment she became a member of the Bloom community, she knew it was an incredible community of sustainable creatives sharing same ideas.

Aside from our mission, it’s like an amazing group, everyone in it, Goldstein said. Everyone wants to be there and be part of the community, so it’s really an amazing culture.