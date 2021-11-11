Fashion
Bloom tackles the complexity of the fashion industry
Bloom Boutique, a funky and sustainable resale boutique within the USC community, redistributes donated clothing to raise awareness of the impact of fast fashion on the environment and workers. In pop-up campus sales, you can find unique items, which help keep excess clothing out of landfills and educate you on sustainable shopping options.
Not only does the organization fight fast fashion, but, in a commitment to sustainability and social justice, the store also shares all of its profits with local charities such as the Downtown Womens Center and the Los Angeles Garment Worker Center.
Casey Goldstein, Fine Arts graduate and co-chair of Bloom Boutique, has championed the club’s message and goals since her sophomore year.
We accept donations from anyone and any item of clothing, Goldstein said. It really is an amazing way for us to connect with the USC community and also allow the flow of clothes instead of wasting them.
For Kimberly Grabiec, a junior specialized in business administration and member of the club since her first year, the sustainability efforts of Bloom stores are particularly attractive because of their desire to create a difference locally.
It stays really local and community-driven as the donations and sales all happen on campus, Grabiec said. Then we donate the profits to local organizations, so I think it’s really cool because you really see where things are coming from and where they are going.
Sophie Hall, a second year major in theater, said she joined Bloom Boutique because of her interest in the fashion industry.
What attracted me to Bloom, in particular, was first of all Bloom’s sustainability values, based on recycling clothes and using the resources we have to create more unique and simply things. more exciting, Hall said. But, there’s also the element that we have to donate to charity and the proceeds go to different things.
Hall works for the creative team at Bloom Boutiques, where they spend their time as a stylist doing photoshoots to promote events and sales and creating content for The Clubs Zine, which is a publication that highlights evidence Blooms’ emphasis on fashion and values focused on sustainability.
Bloom Boutique created the zine last spring as a way for the organization to continue creating during the pandemic, Hall said. Through poems, writing, photoshoots and doodles, the club was able to work together during a time when they were physically apart.
After the coronavirus hampered the ability to host events and clothing drives, the organization is returning to its presence in person. During the pandemic, much of its clothing sales were virtual and focused on Depop as well as its social media and website. Now the club has face-to-face meetings, clothing drives called recycling days, and sales.
Within Bloom Boutique, there are several sub-committees that adapt to every aspect of the club. In addition to the sales team that curates the garment sales that generate a lot of interest, Bloom Boutique produces editorial content, shoots photoshoots, and runs a newsletter, offering a variety of ways to share its sustainability message.
This is a group of people who recognize that the fashion industry is very complex, as well as the importance of sustainability. It’s not your average fashion club, Hall said. There is so much more to this that relates to values and relates to finding people with common interests.
This club organization allows general members to look at each department and feel comfortable trying new things, Grabiec said.
You are really able to do whatever you want as a general member, in terms of mixing different groups in the club, said Grabiec. If you have plans in mind or things you want to do, you can just talk to your eboard manager and make it happen.
Bloom Boutique plans to continue to educate exploited and underserved communities in the fashion industry, while emphasizing a sustainable approach to the industry that combats fast fashion. According to Grabiec, the club continues to have the difficult and complicated conversations that come with the sustainability of fashion, including the ethics of reselling and saving.
I think that [conversation] was quite important because we are a thrifty club, so it was cool that we could sit down and recognize the negatives of that too, so that we can work on improving the club, said Grabiec.
Beyond the power of Bloom Boutiques’ sustainable practices, Goldstein treasured the organization because, from the moment she became a member of the Bloom community, she knew it was an incredible community of sustainable creatives sharing same ideas.
Aside from our mission, it’s like an amazing group, everyone in it, Goldstein said. Everyone wants to be there and be part of the community, so it’s really an amazing culture.
Sources
2/ https://dailytrojan.com/2021/11/11/bloom-tackles-fashion-industry-complexity/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]