The best equipment for winter training sessions

When the pandemic closed gyms, the lockdown pushed many of us outside for our workouts.

Now you’re facing another winter of exercise in the park, and whether you’re running, biking or working out, the right gear is essential to keeping you warm, dry and protected.

So we asked personal trainers and fitness experts what kit they lean on when the temperatures drop.

Outerwear

We tell our members that there is no bad weather, bad clothes, says Mark Ward, co-owner of Movement Fitness, which runs outdoor group workouts in Dublin.

Diapers, he notes, are the most important thing during the winter months, so you can take them off as you warm up.

The top layer is crucial and should be lightweight, breathable, water resistant or waterproof, with high down padding in the jacket, Mark says, to make sure you’re warm enough to start with.

He names The North Face and Jack Wolfskin as his best down jacket brands.

The North Faces range is expensive, but at the bottom of the scale is the Winter Warm Jacket (130), designed for running and training, with synthetic padding to reduce heat loss and quick-drying fabric for wick away perspiration.

The North Face Men's Warm Winter Jacket

At Jack Wolfskin, the hooded Tasman jacket (149.95, Jack-Wolfskin.fr) has a hybrid design combining a stretch back and sleeves with a windproof insulated front filled with duck down. Both are available in men’s and women’s sizes.

Personal trainer Hanna Nytomt from ShapeUpFitness.fr love Under Armor jackets.

They are very good and not too thick. Everything you get should be the perfect fit, she advises, as bulky clothes can get in the way and distract you from your workout.

Kieran Keenan, physical education teacher and owner of a personal training department FitSquad.fr, also names Under Armours outerwear as his favorites, especially the OutRun The Storm Jacket (100, UnderArmour.fr).

Under Armor OutRun The Storm Jacket Mens

It’s the perfect jacket for cold winter evenings, he explains. It’s water resistant and lightweight, it’s stretchy, comfortable, and it keeps you warm.

For a reliable, fully waterproof jacket, Galway-based personal trainer Sarah Thornton recommends Craghoppers AquaDry jackets, such as the Atlas Shell Hooded Jacket (140, craghoppers.com).

This one is brilliant. I wore it for the past two years because I was just going out all the time and knew I was going to be out in the rain. It really keeps me warm and dry, she says.

Shoe

The main thing to watch out for is good grip on the sole and a waterproof lining like Gore-Tex to help you withstand the cold, humidity and wind.

Gore-Tex can be very helpful in minimizing moisture on your feet, and Nike and Adidas have some great Gore-Tex runners for outdoor training. They have very good water resistance, says Mark.

Nikes Pegasus Trail 3 Gore-Tex is available for men and women (149.99, nike.fr), with a Gore-Tex layer to keep water out, a durable rubber outsole for better grip on muddy terrain and lightweight foam for a smooth ride.

Nike Pegasus Trail 3 Gore-Tex

Adidas offers a Terrex Agravic (100, adidas.fr) with a waterproof Gore-Tex membrane, a protective toe cap for rocky paths and a durable outsole for multi-directional traction, or the top of the line Terrex Agravic Flow Gore-Tex (160, adidas.fr), which benefits from the brand’s Boost cushioning, a sock-like fit and a rubber outsole with even stronger grip. Both styles are available in men’s and women’s sizes.

Adidas Terrex Agravic Flow Gore-Tex Trail Running Shoes

Hanna swears by the Brooks Ghost 14 GTX sneakers (160, BrooksRunning.com), also available for men and women.

They are just great because they keep my feet dry and warm in the winter, she says.

A lot of my daughters now switch to Brooks, they try it and they go crazy. It’s really comfortable on the foot, and they have that Gore Tex and that little bit more grip if it’s wet too. They are amazing.

In 20 years of training, Kieran says his favorite winter running shoes are the Charged Bandit Trail Gore Tex (100, UnderArmour.fr).

They’re lightweight, extremely comfortable, and waterproof to 100pc, so no need to worry about running through mud and rain, he says.

Cyclists and hikers should check the range by KeenFootwear.com, recommended by Sarah.

Keen Women's Targhee III Waterproof Hiking Shoes

It’s a great waterproof walking shoe, so if you’re commuting to work by bike, you won’t arrive with soggy socks, she says. The Targhee waterproof hiking shoes, available in three colors each for men and women, are priced at 149.95.

Tops, bottoms and accessories

For men, Kieran names the Under Armor ColdGear line as their benchmark for winter training.

It’s insulated layering technology that keeps you warm and dry in cold weather and is extremely comfortable and lightweight. It acts as a heat-retaining base layer, he says.

Her top picks are the ColdGear Fitted Mock Top (55) and the ColdGear Leggings (55, UnderArmour.fr).

Under Armor Men's ColdGear Fitted Mock

It says from the top: It keeps you feeling light, warm and dry, and can be worn on its own or under layers. It has a stretch mesh back and underarm panels, which wick sweat and dry very quickly.

Leggings, on the other hand, can be worn alone or under shorts. Compression leggings increase blood flow, both during a workout and after. They deliver more oxygen to the muscles in the legs, preventing them from cramping, says Kieran.

For women, Hanna is another fan of the Under Armors Long Sleeve ColdGear Underwear (50, UnderArmour.fr) and showcases the Irish brand’s leggings AvaRoseLeggings.com (60).

They’re high waisted and they stay put, keeping your midsection warm, and it’s a really good material too, she says. I wear them all the time.

Sarah loves the leggings from the Irish brand Gym + Coffee (70, GymPlusCoffee.com) and warns against the seduction of low-budget brands.

I would be wary of the cheaper ones, they can look great, but most of the time they don’t move well with you and they don’t last that long, she says.

When it comes to accessories, Hanna says your choice of hats and gloves may depend on the activity you’re doing. For circuit training, she recommends gloves with good grip, such as The North Faces ETip Hardface Fleece gloves with grippy silicone palm (50, TheNorthFace.fr).

The North Face Women's Etip Hardface Gloves

They are fitted and not too bulky. If you’re running they don’t necessarily need a grip, but if you’re working with weights I find the grip really helpful, she says.

A hat can be too warm, so she suggests a fleece-lined headband like the Aeroready Knit headband from Adidas (20, adidas.fr) to cover your ears without overheating.

Fleece-Lined Aeroready Knit Headband

If you prefer a full hat, Kieran says the Under Armor Storm Beanie (30) is breathable, soft, and comfortable with its lightweight, stretchy fleece and sweat-wicking material.

Best Buy Winter Training Equipment

For bodybuilding sessions: ETip Hardface gloves (50, TheNorthFace.fr)

These fleece gloves are equipped with a silicone grip so that you can better handle weights and accessories during outdoor training.

They’re snug and not too bulky, says Hanna Nytomt. If you are working with weights I find the grip really helpful.

Under Armor Charged Bandit Trail Gore Tex Mens Running Shoes

For running: Charged Bandit Trail Gore Tex running shoes (100, UnderArmour.fr)

For races on wet winter days, you will need a trainer that prevents water from entering without toasting your feet. Kieran Keenan says this style is lightweight, extremely comfortable, and 100pc waterproof, so no need to worry about running in mud and rain.

For cyclists: Targhee waterproof hiking shoes (149.95, KeenFootwear.com)

Don’t let the rain interfere with your commute Sarah Thornton hails these waterproof shoes, available in men’s and women’s sizes, as a great option for getting you to work by bike without arriving at the office with soggy feet and socks.