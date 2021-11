Chinese consumers clash over sustainable fashion, report says

Fashion-savvy Chinese consumers, while concerned about the environment, are still in conflict with buying decisions involving fast fashion, according to a new consumer report. Shanghai-based RISE Lab, an organization dedicated to sustainable fashion in China, surveyed nearly 2,500 attendees across the country and found that the majority of well-educated Chinese women in leading cities find it hard to say no to fast fashion products. The report was released on Tuesday at the ongoing COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, where China and the United States announcement their commitment to tackle climate issues on the same day. Consumers who are very aware of sustainability in China may know what to do, but when it comes to consumption they are likely to consider price and style, Karen Du, Director of RISE Lab , which stands for Rational, Inclusive, Smart, and Eco-Friendly, Sixth Tone said. Their value systems oscillate between moral vocation and hedonism. As more and more Chinese consumers realize the consequences of consumerism, a cultural transition is moving towards a more sustainable way of life. But increased awareness has not translated into practice, with the fashion industry still a major contributor to textile waste, water pollution and climate change. The fashion industry produces between 2% and 8% of global carbon emissions, while textile dyeing is the second largest water polluter in the world, according to to the Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action. Without any mitigation measures, the fashion industry is likely to use A quarter of the global carbon budget by 2050. According to the RISE Lab report, which also included male respondents and lower-ranking city dwellers, more than 90% of respondents supported purchasing sustainable products and reduced product packaging. However, those interviewed said they would still buy fast fashion products that are contributing significantly to the climate crisis. To compile the report, the organization used an indicator called Sustainability Fashion Awareness, which measures consumer awareness of sustainability, fashion industry awareness and consumer motivations, Du said. She added that younger consumers also pay more attention to the fair treatment of workers. We find it very interesting that participants under the age of 30 recognize this factor, said Du. It may be because of the news they watch or because they are influenced by social phenomena, but fair treatment is very important to them. Founded in 2020, RISE Lab published its first report on Chinese sustainable fashion consumers last year during Shanghai Fashion Week. Initiated by Impact Hub Shanghai, the organization now operates independently and aims to encourage more people to participate in the sustainable transformation of the fashion industry and make the industry more environmentally friendly. Publisher: Bibek Bhandari. (Header image: visual of people)

