Can the United States Men’s Football Team unite the Divided States of America?

In 2013, I was covering a soccer game in Columbus, Ohio between the United States Men’s National Team and Mexico when a man dressed as George Washington ran towards me and yelled at me, America! America! Damn America! Damn yeah! He did it because he was happy and wanted me to be happy with him. And I was!

One of the main joys of cheering your country on in international sport at the Olympics, the World Cup, or a particularly noisy curling championship is the opportunity to be nationalist in a (mostly) harmless way. Sing the United States! UNITED STATES! in a stadium is radically different from singing it during, say, an insurgency. But the Trump years have made it difficult for Americans alienated by the former president’s peculiar brand of America First politics to be openly and loudly patriotic. Maybe football can help bring that back.

Read: A Brief History of “America First”

Tomorrow night, the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) will host fierce rivals Mexico in the next round of World Cup qualifying matches, to be held next November in Qatar. Even if the qualifying rounds are only half over, a win would essentially secure an offer to the USMNT; We Global Football website already gives them a 95.96% chance of qualifying, a number that would rise further if they beat Mexico, their only real peer at the CONCACAF summit, with both countries qualifying for the region. Qualifying is key this year, following the disaster of missing the 2018 tournament, widely regarded as the most humiliating moment in American football’s last 50 years. Which brings us to latest time the United States hosted Mexico in a World Cup qualifier.

It was November 11, 2016, three days after the election of Donald Trump, a man who launched his campaign by calling Mexicans rapists and then asked them to pay a border wall. The tensions were so high to enter the game that the American Outlaws, the group of supporters of the national men’s and women’s football teams, felt compelled to reaffirm its code of conduct and its culture as an inclusive and welcoming community. The United States lost a tough and close game that most of the country, still reeling from the election, failed to even notice and two weeks later US Soccer sacked coach Jrgen Klinsmann. Less than a year later, the USMNT lost to Trinidad and Tobago, eliminating the Americans from the World Cup, the first time they had missed the tournament since 1986. The failure had many consequences, including the departure of another coach (Bruce Arena) and a restructuring of US Soccer, and it pretty much made everyone involved in sport in this country is losing their collective spirit.

Just four years earlier, the USMNT had embarked on a race Weve Arrived at the 2014 World Cup, a cheerful tournament highlighted by a John Brooks header that seemed to stir euphoria in every sports bar around the world. country :

I find this video incredibly moving because it looks like something from 100 years ago, something that could theoretically still occur today, although it is difficult to visualize. Watch the crowds in this video: Chicago, Orlando, Birmingham, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Asheville all gathered and cheering the United States with unadulterated and synchronized joy.

Part of the magic of 2014 came from USMNT’s traditional status as an average competitor on the world stage, outclassed as always by world powers such as Germany, Brazil and Spain. American sports fans and Americans in general tend to see themselves as underdogs, even when all the available evidence points to the contrary. But in American men’s football, the national image matched reality: the USMNT was an outsider. This made the team exciting to root in a way that the Basketball Dream Team never was. Cheering for the USMNT was like a punch, which is pretty much the opposite of mainstream American patriotism over the past century.

Jemele Hill: The Problem of Compulsory Patriotism in Sport

This led to a growing national fandom who I liked to call hipster patriotism: a rah-rah Americana fashion for people who wouldn’t normally wear a T-shirt with an eagle draped in an American flag. It was also, seven years ago, as if the triumph of the USMNT was inevitable, as if they were on their way to winning a World Cup one day. Maybe as early as 2026, maybe not before 2038 or even 2050, but eventually it was going to happen. Encouraging the team was like investing in a growth stock.

But then the hipster-patriotism movement was derailed by the convergence of the Trump era and the failure of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup. After that loss to Mexico, a large chunk of America’s fans felt chastened, nervous. , even a little embarrassed, and the team never really recovered either. The final humiliation, the loss to Trinidad and Tobago in October 2017, seems predictable in retrospect. The vibrations were turned off all the time, and not just in the field.

Encouraging Merica was no longer cool or ironic. Yes, the team had fallen on his face, and that was part of it (although the promising talents on the list were improving noticeably). But it’s also that rooting for the national team in such a blatantly patriotic way left me and many other fans with a sense of conflict, at a time when many of us were. more than a little embarrassed for our country.

Meanwhile, the United States Women’s National Team continued to dominate as it always had, but that didn’t stop the team from becoming a polarizing force during the MAGA years. Many of her players were openly anti-Trump, none more vocally than star Megan Rapinoe, who said if the USWNT wins the Women’s World Cup, I won’t go to the fucking White House. It got to the point that right-handed people seemed to actively encourage American women at the Olympics this summer. National teams are, by design, meant to be unifying. But nothing seems to unify this country at the moment.

Read: Women’s football is a feminist issue

I was at a University of Georgia football game last weekend and saw a Let’s go, Brandon banner floating behind a plane above the stadium. (It turned out to be an ad for Gettr, the social media network for the Conservatives.) At the Olympics, the overall conversation was more about athlete culture, mental health, athletes. kneeling, transgender competitors than at the events themselves or the Olympics. ideal. Weston McKennie, one of the young stars of USMNT, Wore a Justice for George Floyd armband last year and said, I represent a country that may not even accept me just for the color of my skin. McKennies’ words and actions are in keeping with the inspiring wave of athlete activism that has formed over the past two years and which we can expect to see at the World Cup as well. Then what ? Right-wing media are actively militarizing such activism, calling on players to unpatriotic even though they literally playing in the United States national team.

In that breach comes the new take on USMNT, an exciting roster filled with young stars, many of whom are thriving at the highest levels in Europe. They are led by Christian Pulisic, who was the best player of this team in 2018 even though he was only 18 years old. He is perhaps the most talented USMNT of all time. The roster is incredibly likable and incredibly diverse (forward Tim Weah, for example, is the son of the president of Liberia), and it’s the kind of team that, if they get hot, could capture the national imagination. Most of the actors responsible for the 2018 disappointment are gone: a new batch is in their place, and they are a parcel easier to applaud.

For my part, I look forward to supporting the USMNT tomorrow night when they host Mexico in Cincinnati: beating our rivals in the World Cup playoffs in Ohio is an American football tradition that I follow. ready to come back. But can the country support this team as it did in 2014? Can the country collectively fall behind anything more? I do not know. I hope. Because it would be nice to be able to scream America, fuck yeah! once again, surrounded by patriots, hipsters or whatever.