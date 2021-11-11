Birthday with blues dress – Santa Barbara News-Press

Fashion
United States Marine Corps League celebrates 246 years of service
When the United States Marine Corps celebrates an anniversary, Santa Barbara area league members do not blow out the candles.
Instead, the cake is sliced with a sword and the first two pieces are given to the younger and older Marines.
On Wednesday, the day of the Corps’ 246th birthday, Giancarlo Lopez, a 19-year-old Marine who graduated from training camp in August, and Sofia Rusty Meznarich, who served from 1943 to 1946, gathered around the first slice of cake at the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge.
It is a ceremonial gesture, often the eldest passing the first piece to the youngest, which symbolizes the transmission of tradition between generations.
U.S. Marine Corps League Detachment 024 in Santa Barbara, which today has enthusiastic members and celebrated the Corps anniversary with Wednesday’s lunch, struggled years ago .
Marie Mackey and her late husband Francis Mackey helped the league and brought enthusiasm for the organization of the Marines.
Ms Mackey said her husband, a master sergeant, was very active in the league.
Why did she want to refresh the league? I just wanted to, she told News-Press.
Ms. Mackey was also instrumental in her decision to join the military.
She went to the post office to meet with a Navy recruiter with the intention of enlisting. The man wasn’t there, so she spoke to the Marine Corps recruiter.
The Marine Corps man said: We are prettier than the rest, and our uniforms are prettier too, she said.
So she joined the Marine Corps and served as secretary to a one-star general in Washington DC. It was there that she met Mr. Mackey, a Marine Corps basketball player.
My mother was not a happy camper. You know, at that time, women just weren’t flying away, she said.
But she got over it especially when I brought my husband home.
Mrs. Mackey, originally from Santa Barbara, told her husband (who was from New York) when they met that if he intended to marry her, they would live in Santa Barbara. He happily obligated.
He was a good man, she said.
She served from 1948 to 1951, including the first two years of the Korean War.
Ms. Mackey is one of four active women in the league. She met Ms. Meznarich, Rusty, at the Veterans Memorial Building and invited her over for burgers.
Ms Meznarich joined the Marines in 1943, just 25 years after the first female Marine, Opha May Johnson. She served until 1946.
She was one of the 400 women stationed in Santa Barbara. She worked as a warehouse worker, producing sheet metal and aircraft repair tools.
She enlisted because she felt it was her patriotic duty, she said.
There were 56 young men in my neighborhood in Chicago who were drafted into the service. So I decided that a woman should also do a great job at work. So I was the only woman on our block and the only Marine, she said.
Living in California was a dream she had from a young age, and serving made it possible. After her retirement, her husband was stationed in Los Angeles and they eventually moved to Santa Barbara.
Mr. Lopez, a private first class, has known he wants to serve since he was a child. His cousins enlisted and the idea of serving the country interested him.
I’ve always had a passion for helping people, he says.
He graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 2020. His senior year, he met the local Marines recruiter and finally got hired.
Currently, he assists with recruiting. He enjoys being a Marine because it is full of honor, he says.
Wednesday’s lunch was the first meeting he attended at the local league.
It’s great to see the tradition and to see that we all have the same loyalty and respect for the Marine Corps. Everyone you meet is Semper Fi, oorah, do or die, he said.
He singled out Ms. Mackey and Ms. Meznarich, claiming that they served in the Korean War and World War II respectively.
What about the birthday? It’s another year that we can keep fighting, protecting the country, he said.
