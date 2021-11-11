Landing Zalandos’ turn to streetwear





If you’re outside of Europe, Zalando might not be a household name yet. In Europe, however, it is a retail giant. Its numbers are undeniably staggering: Serving 46 million customers in 23 markets, it eclipses just about every other retail presence on the continent. Her masculine stance so far has been broad and eclectic, encompassing everything from Moschino t-shirts to classic tailoring. Last week, however, the retailer announced a shift in focus. Under the title Zalando Street, he plans to offer greater prominence and more space to his growing portfolio of street brands. This will include longtime mainstays like Carharrt WIP and The North Face, as well as newer devices: Yeezy, of course, will be well represented. But it will also include brands specializing in the basketball, skateboarding and outdoor worlds, including Etnies, Santa Cruz, HUF and Obey.

Marius Brintrup, head of retail men’s footwear and accessories purchasing, sees the move as recognition of the dominance of streetwear brands in all aspects of men’s fashion. We aim to be the brand that makes every customer feel represented in our offering, he says. Streetwear has become a cornerstone of the fashion industry and is part of a global culture. It is also, of course, a very competitive and saturated market. The last decade has seen countless brands, from mass market to luxury, try to align with streetwear subcultures in order to gain cultural cachet. And the streetwear audience can be frosty at newcomers at best. It’s a challenge Brintrup is aware of. The answer, for Zalando, will be through close collaboration with authentic personalities of this world. Streetwear is a layered fusion of subcultures, Brintrup says. So adopt a collaborative nature that allows us to work with those who are at the forefront of this movement. To this end, his new name Instagram channel will host a digital magazine, inviting contributions from a diverse roster of cultural figures. We want to speak to our customers in the most authentic language, says Brintrup. In the near future, Zalando has announced that the public can expect hot drops, limited edition products and a list of unannounced exclusives. Its list of brands will also grow, as it offers a wider assortment of names. The ambition, as Brintrup says, is to become the starting point for men’s fashion. Look at this space, and their to place.

