Kid Cudi wears wedding dress at CFDA Awards 2021: pics, details – WWD





Kid Cudi made an impact at the 2021 CFDA Awards in a custom look. The rapper attended the awards ceremony wearing a custom wedding dress from California fashion label ERL. Kid Cudi walked the red carpet hand in hand with the brand’s creator, Eli Russell Linnetz. Kid Cudi’s look consisted of a white lace dress with a full skirt and matching sheer lace gloves worn with a white ivory lapel satin tuxedo jacket. He paired the look with crystal-embellished sneakers and a veil. “Cudi’s ever-evolving style has such cultural relevance to me – it expresses the way I see the world of ERL, which itself is an embodiment and celebration of the changing face of America,” said Linnetz in a statement. “He wears a personalized wedding dress and veil that exemplifies our aspirations to create more bespoke and bespoke collections in the future. I am so grateful for his support. Kid Cudi and Eli Russell Linnetz at CFDA Fashion Awards

Invision Linnetz was nominated for Emerging American Designer of the Year alongside Edvin Thompson of Theophilio, Jameel Mohammed of Khiry, Kenneth Nicholson and Maisie Schloss of Maisie Wilen. The prize ultimately went to Thompson. Kid Cudi has regularly made an impression with his style. In April, the rapper performed on an episode of “Saturday Night Live” wearing a custom Off-White floral dress designed by Virgil Abloh. The dress was meant to pay homage to Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, who wore a similar floral dress on the cover of Face magazine in 1993. READ MORE HERE: Behind the Scenes at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards Zendaya wears custom Vera Wang at 2021 CFDA Awards Anya Taylor-Joy stuns in Oscar de la Renta at 2021 CFDA Awards

