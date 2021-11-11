Fashion
Affordable Uniqlo Fashion Collaborations with High-End Designers + J 2021 Collection
UNIQLO
There isn’t a person in fashion who isn’t excited about a collaboration. It’s the promise of a fresh perspective in a beloved label, all the better if it’s priced worthy of a stock. But these collaborations rarely deliver on their promises, with value engineering scuffing even the most sublime designs. That’s why when it became known that Japanese clothing company Uniqlo was working with top designers on exquisite and reasonably priced capsule collections, it was a whisper, then a scream across the industry. .
The first collaborations started in 2005, with trend designers Opening Ceremony and Philip Lim 3.1, but it wasn’t until the + J collection with Jil Sander in 2010 that people really started to hang on. Sander had been touring with Prada and his own label, and fans were enraged for his release of around 150 men’s and women’s pieces for Uniqlo, which quickly sold out. When + J “chapter two” was announced last year, the following cult had only grown. “The customers were delighted; we were delighted to hear that many of them still had parts from the first chapter, ”said Yuki Katsuta, head of research and development at UNIQLO.
Then come the collaborations with JW Anderson from Loewe, Finnish textile house Marimekko, French designer Ines de la Fressange, and Japanese designer Mame Kurogouchi, among other perfectly raised capsules. “There is a need for synergy between the values and the philosophy of the brand,” says Katsuta. “It’s easy to say, but it’s not easy to create products that are simple in design and that will be loved for a long time.” The secret, it seems, is not just a complementary minimalist aesthetic, but positions Uniqlo as the driving force behind every collection, rather than a passive vehicle. “Most of our collaborators (designers) also present collections under their own brands at the same time,” explains Katsuta. “So UNIQLO designers and collaborative partners work together to design and manufacture the products in UNIQLO factories. The results are designs optimized for what Uniqlo does best: simple, timeless designs meant to be the workhorse of your wardrobe. Want to try it out for yourself? You’re in luck: Jil Sanders’ latest collaboration with Uniqlo just dropped, and we’ve shared some of our favorites p
