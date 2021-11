Fashion climate goals have a funding problem

There is little confusion about what should happen. In another report released on Monday the same day, leaders gathered in Glasgow to issue an update to the United Nations Fashion Charter, the IIA and the World Resources Institute presented a roadmap on how whose industry can reduce its emissions by 45% by 2030 and zero net emissions by 2050.. They describe steps, such as maximizing material and energy efficiency, accelerating the development of innovative materials, phasing out coal in manufacturing, and switching entirely to renewable electricity, which , according to them, would provide more than 60% of the reductions needed and they coincide with much of what the report suggests on decarbonization opportunities is needed. However, few brands include investment plans when announcing climate goals, and although some do release dollar commitments for specific initiatives such as assisting in the transition from farmland to organic or regenerative practices, they rarely specify the full costs involved in achieving the lofty goals they claim to be working toward. The path to follow Implementing the solutions on a large scale and in the short time frame necessary to achieve the relevant climate goals will require a number of changes. Gaines is clear that brands do not need to fund all initiatives themselves and the report specifies what types of funders are needed for each solution, with much of the need being attributed to debt and equity investments. investment, but they have to spend more than they currently do. . This means that dedicated funds to help suppliers overcome barriers to the initial transition to low-carbon practices, funds to develop regenerative agriculture are a good example here, but should also include transitions in to. other parts of the supply chain, explains Gaines. Brands will also need to reallocate their internal budgets so that the prices they pay their suppliers cover the full costs of their manufacturing goods and services, rather than the current business model which often outsources environmental costs such as emissions and water pollution, says LaRhea Pepper, CEO and co-founder of Textile Exchange. We see these big grants as a very good sign that they are investing the profits of the business in changing the infrastructure. At the same time, they are still not changing their purchasing practices. They want organic cotton at the same price as conventional. At some point, brands are going to have to do both, she says. They’re going to have to invest in infrastructure, and they’re going to have to invest in their products and their business model.

