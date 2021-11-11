Dior will present its Fall 2022 men’s collection in London | His | Style





french fashion house Dior announced that it will present its fall 2022 menswear collection in London in December. While this isn’t the first time the brand has hosted a show in the UK – it recently presented a Cruise womenswear collection at Blenheim Palace in 2016 – it will be the first time in 74 years of history that Dior launches a collection for men. in the capital. The show is scheduled to take place on December 9, and although the brand has not confirmed an exact location, it said in a statement that the show aims to open “a new chapter in its historic friendship with the UK.” Having traditionally hosted shows in his hometown of Paris, Dior first presented a collection in the UK in 1947, in the presence of the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret. Kim Jones. Image courtesy of Nikolai Von Bismarck. The fall 2022 show will also mark a return to his roots for the artistic director of men’s fashion Dior Kim jones, who joined the house in 2018 after stints at Louis Vuitton and Dunhill. A native of London, Jones studied at Central Saint Martins and presented collections at London Fashion Week as part of the Fashion East collective early in her career, but hasn’t shown in London since 2003. A three-time British Fashion Awards Menswear Designer of the Year, Jones received an OBE in the 2020 Anniversaries List for services rendered to fashion and maintains strong roots in the capital. Well known for its collaborations, which have included partnerships with artists KAWS, Daniel Arsham and Amoako Baofo, as well as musician Travis Scott and designers Shawn Stussy and Raymond Pettibon, another highly coveted collection is expected for the AW22 season. “I can’t wait to do a show in my hometown,” Jones commented. “I am delighted to once again present our Fall men’s collection abroad,” added Pietro Bacari, CEO of Christian Dior Couture, “and to return to the“ physical ”fashion show, an experience that is more important than ever. “We are proud and delighted to bring this unique event to life in London, a particularly symbolic destination dear to Monsieur Dior and to the House since 1947. London is of course also the city closest to the heart of Kim Jones, where he was born and where he lives, which inspires him with his inexhaustible creativity and whom he loves deeply. Read more: Dolce & Gabbana on Epiphanies, NFTs and Haute Couture in the Digital Age

