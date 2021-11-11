Fashion
Beverly Johnson opens up about Bill Cosby attack and fashion sexual violence from CFDA stage
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
Beverly Johnson has spoken of being attacked by Bill Cosby and an anonymous fashion photographer while presenting the Positive Social Influence Award to Model Alliance at the 2021 CFDA Awards. Good evening Im Beverly Johnson. I was the African American on the cover of Vogue magazine, she began. It was a defining moment in my life.
Johnson continued. Less know me as a survivor of Bill Cosby who took drugs at his home during my audition for the Cosby show. It was by the grace of God and the fact that I screamed and swore at the top of my lungs that I was not raped, she shared. My modeling agency recommended me for the audition. I later found out during the trial that my agent was specifically tasked with setting up innocent role models for this predator.
Johnson then cited other incidents of harassment and assault she suffered during her modeling career. At that time, I was no stranger to abuse in the fashion industry as a teenager in the 70s a photographer tried to jump on me in a photoshoot, she said. revealed.
I was stunned. I grabbed my things and ran to the agency in my five-inch platform shoes which look suspiciously like the ones I’m wearing tonight, she said. She then lifted the hem of her ivory and sand dress to show off the height of her glittering platform sandal, visuality demonstrating her distress.
She said she arrived at the office breathless and was stumbling.
I told my agent what had happened, certain they would take action after they sent me to this photographer, but the agent looked at me phaselessly and said oh did he does it again? At that point, I realized I was on my own and my agency wasn’t just failing to protect me from a sexual predator, they were recklessly feeding me on him, she said grimly.
This is why the Model Alliance is so revolutionary that we have passed laws to establish workers’ rights in the fashion industry, ranging from extending protections against child labor to underage models in New York City to protection of all talent from sexual harassment, she said. New York State Ministry of Labour began expanding print and runway models under 18 who live or work in New York City, the same protections given to child performers in film and television in 2013 as a result of their efforts.
We are now fighting to pass an Adult Survivors Act in New York City that recognizes that all survivors deserve a chance in justice.
According to a declaration of the New York State Senate, this legislation would create a one-year window for the resumption of prescribed civil lawsuits based on sex crimes committed against persons 18 years of age or older.
Johnson recognized how more vulnerable black women are. A report from US Department of Justice found that black women and girls suffered more cases of rape and sexual assault than their counterparts.
Today I am the mentor of a few young models who are afraid to speak out for fear of landing on a real blacklist and jeopardizing their modeling career and for colored models the pressure is even more intense. Their accusations of sexual harassment are less likely to be believed due to the color of their skin, she said.
This is why it is an honor to present this long awaited award to Model Alliance for taking our concerns seriously for speaking out before it became popular for championing the Respect program and passing laws to protect us and to show the world that we deserve basic human rights just like anyone else, who works to earn their money. life honestly.
Sources
2/ https://www.essence.com/fashion/beverly-johnson-speaks-bill-cosby-cfda-awards/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
