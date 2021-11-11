Mysteries at your museum: large coats! | New





As Veterans Day approaches, we hope you take a moment to stop by our city park and admire the war memorial. On the base of the statue of the dough boy are inscribed the names of those who gave their lives during the First World War (1914-1918) which ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. Your Vanishing Texana Museum has several exceptional artifacts and photos from the Great War, but has just received an iconic object, a large US Army coat (aka Trench Coat), a gift from Mr. Anthony Phlieger. The coat, now on display, has a tag sewn inside the lower right liner that reveals it was supplied to the military by the Retailers Commercial Union (RCU) of Chicago, Illinois. During this period, our government did not produce uniforms or large coats for its soldiers. Instead, various civilian sewing companies did it all. One of the most important was the RCU which was founded in 1916 and erected a large building in Chicago to store its products. The Northern Jobbing Company, established in 1906, was a co-operative of garment makers that outsourced the manufacture of our large coat to RCU. Since most WWI US Army uniforms were made by England or France for US troops, this large coat is a rare find. The Great Coat is not a result of the First World War. Some say that a Scotsman by the name of Charles MacIntosh proposed the concept in the early 1800s. British luxury tailors Burberry and Aquascutum both claim designs dating back to the 1850s, with Burberry submitting a design for an officer’s raincoat from the army at the UK War Office in 1901. But it was the Great War that redefined the mantle and its very name. The large coat became known as the trench coat, aptly named because it was primarily worn to keep soldiers warm in the trenches. Officers were allowed to use their own funds to purchase uniforms and coats, but enlisted men were not. Due to its simple cut and lack of design elements, we suspect our coat was worn by an enlisted man. The coat is 45 in length, is a dull olive color, and is made from wool twill, a durable wool or combed twill fabric. It has two rows of three Bakelite buttons (later called plastic) and has two very deep pockets. Around the waist are two belt loops that would have allowed the soldier to carry various items on a campaign belt such as binoculars, multi-purpose holsters and possibly even a water bottle. After the war, civilian trench coat designs gained popularity, especially following Humphry Bogart in his role as Rick in Casablanca. They remain a part of our men’s fashion choices. Please stop by your museum to view this iconic piece. The museum is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at our 300 South Bolton location.

