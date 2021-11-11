Fashion and Gadfly archivist Steven Mark Klein dies at 70

Elise By Olsen made a name for herself at age 15 as one of the youngest magazine editors in the world, having previously produced two-print periodical series on culture and fashion from her bedroom in Oslo, Norway. . One day in 2015, she received a compelling email: Who are you?

She responded, then came a torrent of emails peppered with links to gallery and store websites, news articles about the fashion industry, and warnings about its pitfalls.

His correspondent turned out to be Steven Mark Klein, a 64-year-old New York hotel brand consultant and fashion gadfly. For a few years he had run a blog called Not Vogue, which he used as a platform to blame the fashion industry for being an exploiter of youth and a cynical expression of advanced capitalism.

At first Mrs. Olsen thought he was a troll. He called himself an independent outlaw.

Mr. Klein set about mentoring Ms. Olsen, and she quickly welcomed her tutelage. His parents were perplexed but united. She dropped out of high school and started another magazine called Wallet, inspired by Mr. Klein’s ideas.