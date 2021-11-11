Zendaya has washboard abs for days in a red two-piece dress





Zendaya, 25, just revealed her sculpted core in a bright red two-piece dress.

The actress stole the show at the CFDA Fashion Awards while looking beyond tones.

Although Zendaya isn’t a huge fan of the gym, she has found a super smart way to motivate herself to work out. It goes without saying that 25-year-old Zendaya is the queen of daring looks. From a barely there top made of loose chains to a vibrant dress that graced Beyoncé, she’s taking chances with her fashion on the reg (and looks amazing doing it!). So it’s no surprise that when she arrived at the CFDA Fashion Awards, Zendaya was (again) speechless. The Dune The actress made a serious statement in a bright red two-piece dress, but her abs are the real star. The petite top and massive skirt of the dress showcase Zendaya’s killer core. This is certainly one of her most iconic looks: James devaneyGetty Images Yes, she went. So how does Zendaya sculpt those epic abs, anyway? While she isn’t too keen on going to the gym, she shared her favorite motivational hack to get energized before a workout on The late show with host Stephen Colbert. “Every day – because I missed playing so much – to inspire me to come down and practice, I wore different wigs, because I have a whole collection of wigs from all the red carpets I’ve done,” she explained. “I wear a different wig, I present myself in a different character and I try to entertain [her assistant, Darnell Appling] and make him laugh every day. “ This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. When it comes to food, Zendaya’s busy schedule means she eats whenever she can throughout the day. One of her favorite foods is Nutella: “I’ve never had breakfast. I love foods for breakfast, but not at breakfast time,” he said. she declared. Harper’s Bazaar. “I’m going to eat breakfast, but there must be Nutella on it: pancakes, berries and Nutella.” “ Lunch is all that’s available on set, whether it’s a photoshoot or a movie. As for dinner, well, Zendaya might not be a great cook, but she loves a good takeaway. “I think I could cook, I can do whatever I think about, so I could cook,” she said. “I (a) don’t like to follow directions, and I’m (b) too lazy.” This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Zendaya is a vegetarian, which means burgers are out of the question. Instead, she gets creative and personalizes her order with additional add-ons. Her commands are all listed on her website (and, be warned, they all look delicious), like her favorite salad bowl at Chipotle. “Make your own salad bowl with cilantro-lime white rice, black beans, romaine lettuce, guacamole, cheese and tomato salsa,” she writes. “Can’t say enough about the mix of flavors in this one. Ridiculously good!” Brb, order on my RN phone. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

