Lipgloss Boy Enioluwa Adeoluwa Breaks Expectations Of Masculinity In Nigeria

Enioluwa Adeoluwa, affectionately known as Lipgloss Boy or Beauty Boy, has become one of Nigeria’s most popular influencers. He did this by challenging notions of masculinity in his videos, which feature makeup, skincare and fashion tips for men. Enioluwa’s success, in a country as conservative and homophobic as Nigeria, is impressive and unprecedented.

It all started when Enioluwa posted a video of himself on Instagram applying lip gloss in November 2020. The video quickly went viral. Today, Lipgloss Boy has over 335,000 followers on Instagram, over 376,000 followers on TikTok, a late night show, and he has worked with major international beauty companies.

The 22-year-old is currently completing a Masters in Marketing in Lagos and also works as a content creator for a financial technology company. He grew up with five siblings in a Christian family which he described as a beauty experience. Enioluwa told us he was grateful for his family’s openness which was a luxury in a traditionalist country like Nigeria.

I wanted to start meaningful conversations about gender norms and masculinity

In Nigeria there was no male beauty content so I wanted to do something different that allowed me to express my individuality and that would start meaningful conversations about gender norms and masculinity. The first video that went viral was a video of me applying lip gloss. I think it caught people’s attention because people are not used to seeing men put on makeup. I posted the video before going to class and by the end of the conference I had already received thousands of likes and comments. It has gone completely viral. I was surprised at the number of people who recounted the video. But it shows how far we have to go to normalize certain cultural taboos. Masculinity has often been constrained by the gendered expectations of fashion. Skirts, dresses, and makeup are for women, while costumes are for men. But these notions of masculinity are confined and toxic. What about men who don’t want to fit into that specific box? What about men who want to put on makeup and wear skirts? We should be allowed to wear whatever we want and it is so important for us to break down these barriers. I hope to inspire people to do so through my content. Although I have received a lot of positive feedback, I have also received a lot of hate speech and bullying on online platforms. I was harassed and received tons of inappropriate questions about my sexual orientation and criticism for wearing female clothes and makeup. However, the positive feedback I receive on a daily basis reassures me that I am doing something right and that I must continue, even if there are dangers. I didn’t have any numbers in Nigeria to look at when I was young. I want to be that person for the younger generations. It is so important that people realize that they are not alone.

Making videos on men’s makeup is considered dangerous

Enioluwa told us that he is sometimes afraid before posting his videos and for good reason.

Nigeria legal code criminalizes homosexual acts and the gender identity or expression of trans people. In the north of the country where Sharia law is in force, sanctions can include public flogging or stoning to death (although this penalty has not been used). In addition, members of the LGBTQ community have been beaten in public. In other states, homosexual offenses carry a sentence of 14 years in prison.

A 2013 Pew research center to study found that 98 percent of Nigerians believed that homosexuality should not be accepted by society. Meanwhile, a 2017 Equal Rights Initiative (TIERS) survey, a Nigerian-based human rights organization, showed that 90 percent of Nigerians support the continued enforcement of Nigeria’s anti-gay laws.

I get very nervous before posting my videos because I’m afraid there will be a negative backlash. Making videos on men’s makeup is therefore considered incredible and dangerous. There is a very basic understanding of sexuality and gender in Nigeria according to the law you are either female or male. There are no other options, and you can face over a decade in prison if you don’t fit these boxes. So many people live in constant fear and cannot openly express their sexual orientation. They are not protected by any law and are therefore victims of discrimination. I had to navigate the glory very carefully. I tried to make a name for myself while keeping it as minimal as possible so that I wouldn’t get into trouble with the government. But fame also offers a certain degree of protection.

An explosion occurs among the younger generations when it comes to sexuality and gender norms

Enioluwa believes there has been a generational shift in the way social issues are handled, with younger generations becoming much more progressive. According to him, social media played a key role in this change.

There is absolutely no doubt that an explosion is occurring among the younger generations when it comes to sexuality and gender norms. We are now able to find communities of people we can relate to on social media platforms, like Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. It has given us power because we no longer feel alone. People beyond this country have inspired us a lot and the internet has allowed us to connect with them. A lot of people still live in fear, the situation is certainly not perfect, but the young people have definitely opened up. They start to take up space, allowing themselves to be whatever they want to be because people are tired of living in fear. I think my success is an example of the change that has taken place. I do my makeup online and still collaborate with big companies at the same time. It’s one of the first times people see this.

Eniolu’s work is not only important for men, but also for women. According to a to study by the UN, meeting negative expectations of men, a hallmark of toxic masculinity, plays a key role in eradicating gender-based violence.

This is critical in Nigeria, where more than one in four women aged 25 to 29 have experienced some form of physical violence, according to the UN.