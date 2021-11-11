Christopher John Rogers wins CFDA Fashion Awards





It’s been quite a year for Christopher John Rogers. In January, he had the honor of dressing Vice President Kamala Harris for the grand opening, which was followed by the release of a sold-out Target collection, costume design for the fashion gala d New York City Ballet’s fall and Instagram’s Eva Chen dress-up for this year. Met Gala. And now his year has culminated in the ultimate honor, with Rogers receiving the award American Women’s Clothing Designer of the Year at the CFDA Fashion Awards last night. Victor VIRGILEGetty Images Rogers, born in Louisiana, faced Catherine Holstein, Peter Do, Marc Jacobs and Gabriela Hearst of Khaite for the prestigious award. The New York-based brand of Rogers aims to “create emotional and sensitive clothing,” with an emphasis on encouraging self-expression. “We deliver garments with an emphasis on build quality and timeless appeal, while encouraging our customers to take up space.” explains the brand’s website. Victor VIRGILEGetty Images A simple look at Rogers’ designs shows that this philosophy is present in all of its collections, with its explosions of bold color and its penchant for unique, voluminous shapes. Always finding the perfect balance between statement and portability, you might as well wear one of her models to spice up your work wardrobe (think tailored pants and silk blouses), like you could do it all in a dress show for your next special occasion. Lady Gaga wearing Christopher John Rogers GothamGetty Images “I don’t think wearing hot pink and ruffles or bright yellow, or really intense blue in shapes that take up space makes you less intelligent,” Rogers said previously. NPR. “I don’t think the way you dress should make you sacrifice your personality or your point of view, or necessarily say anything about your intelligence.” Kamala Harris wearing Christopher John Rogers at inauguration Rob carrGetty Images The designer, who launched his spring collection on Net-a-Porter earlier this year, has managed to make a huge impact in a relatively short period of time. Her work has gained an impressive celebrity fan base, worn by everyone from Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga and Tracee Ellis Ross, to Gwyneth Paltrow, Michaela Coel, Zendaya and Rihanna. Her couture designs are a true celebration of fashion and we can’t wait to see what follows. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.harpersbazaar.com/uk/fashion/fashion-news/a38219553/christopher-john-rogers-designer-cfda-fashion-awards/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos