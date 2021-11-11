Lansing savings guide: where to go and what to do on a thrifty trip

This year the pressure to be fashionable is stronger than ever after a year and a half of living and rocking loungewear, sequins, corsets, feathers and everything is back in fashion.

Keeping up with this pressure can be overwhelming for wallets and the environment. Fortunately, thrift stores are a sustainable way to stay on trend and on budget.

There are a few things to keep in mind before you start saving. First of all, buy in moderation. Just because something is cheap doesn’t mean you need it. Bringing a few items to give away every time you save is a great way to manage your clothes!

By buying only what you like, you will have a wardrobe full of clothes that will make you feel good about yourself. Also, be aware of what you are buying. Plus sizes can be harder to find in thrift stores, so if you don’t wear those sizes, leave them for people who do.

When shopping, there are a few things to look out for when looking for the perfect piece. First of all, the fabric. This information is usually found on a small tag on the clothing. Natural fabrics like cotton, silk, wool, and cashmere can be more expensive online or at the mall. However, these high-quality fabrics are plentiful and affordable at the thrift store.

Another thing to watch is the brand of the clothes. Fast fashion is found on savings all the time, and if you are looking for something trendy, buying second-hand fast fashion is a great idea. However, if you’re looking for long-lasting classics, brands like Talbots and Levis can be great finds. If you’re lucky you might even find something designer!

Finally, double check the size and try on your clothes before you buy them! Size has never been standard and you can’t always put your clothes back in the trash. Also, if you are buying vintage, the size chart is quite far from what we have today.

St. Vincent De Paul

St. Vincent De Paul is a thrift store that supports charity in Lansing. All the profits from the thrift store are used to help the community. At the entrance, there is a seasonal set of home decor products that creates an instant home feeling.

There’s a decent section of the store devoted to furniture. If your sofa was burnt down last weekend, you can buy a new one in St. Vincents for around $ 20 to $ 50. Velvet wingback chairs can cost as little as $ 10, and solid wood desks and other furniture are reasonably priced as well. There are plenty of holiday decors if you are looking for pieces to add holiday cheer to your home or apartment.

The clothing section of St. Vincent is organized by color and type of clothing. Clothing is billed individually. Theres a glorious line of clothing; I never found a room that I liked. The clothes I saw there look a bit older. You won’t find too much discarded fast fashion, but rather a larger selection of older, better, well-maintained clothing.

As the weather gets colder, St. Vincents also has some great outdoor clothing options. There are beautiful trench coats, corduroy jackets and leather blazers. These mainly vary between $ 10 and $ 20.

The best part about St. Vincents is their vintage section. There are many options and sizes, as well as vintage children’s clothing. There are gorgeous dresses, ’80s buttons, and old uniform skirts. It’s also perfect for finding statement pieces and costumes. While most vintage dealers sell their products, St. Vincents’ vintage price tag is about the same as the rest of their clothing depending on the brand.

They have a few dressing rooms with mirrors if you decide to try things out and the workers are incredibly friendly. The prices are low, the quality and selection are amazing, and your purchase is helping the community.

St. Vincents is in the Reo Town district of Lansing. There are several other nice shops across the street including other thrift stores and antique stores. Good Truckin Diner across the street has one of the best breakfasts in Lansing, and Blue Owl has a location across the street as well. It’s the perfect place to spend a morning saving.

Platos cupboard

Platos Closet is all about selling clothes that are currently in fashion. Customers have the opportunity to sell their clothes at the store, earn money on their unwanted but stylish items.

Throughout the store there are thematic clothing displays. I have seen a cheetah print display, a display from the 70s, and there is almost always a rack full of MSU clothing. The clothes are sorted by size and color, and the clothes are priced individually.

The price at Platos Closet is based on the brand of the item. You might see a more trending item for a low price from Shein, or a more outdated but expensive item from Free People. I find this price to be random.

Sometimes you can find amazing deals on stylish clothes that have barely been worn. However, there is a lot of clothing at Platos which in my opinion is way overpriced for what it is. Heavily worn or outdated clothing that you might find in a standard thrift store for much less can be extremely expensive at Platos if it’s the right brand.

Plus, while they have plenty of trendy pieces to choose from, there are even more clothes filling the shelves that seem a bit outdated. Platos offers extensive changing rooms, a seven-day return policy, and an SMS rewards system that allows you to earn points for your purchases.

One of my favorite aspects of Platos is their Instagram account. There, they publish several articles of clothing daily, and these clothes are for sale on their online store. Instagram pieces are typically styled into an outfit, giving followers an idea of ​​how to wear some of their most unique finds.

With the account, subscribers don’t need to spend time and effort sifting through every item of clothing on the shelves, eliminating one of the main drawbacks of second-hand shopping.

Overall, Platos Closet is perfect if you are looking for trendy second-hand clothes. You’ll be able to find stylish pieces for much less than what you find online or in the mall, and you recycle clothes in the process. Selling your clothes is a great way to keep them out of landfills and get some spending money in the process.

America Volunteers

There are two Volunteers of America locations in Lansing. Both have extremely wide clothing selections, and I’ve rarely gone without finding them.

VOA has furniture and decor, but I think their clothing section is worth spending time there. There’s a lot of vintage if you’re looking for it, although it’s not separate from how St. Vincents is.

The racks are color coded, but not organized by size. They are classified by type of garment and the pieces are individually priced. The labels are also color coded and each day a different label color goes on sale. To get the most out of your money, buying sales labels is the way to go. A $ 10 leather jacket can cost $ 3.25 and a $ 3 shirt can cost less than a dollar. Every last Tuesday of the month, the whole store is at -50%.

You absolutely need to be in the right frame of mind before heading to Volunteers of America, as it can feel like an alternate universe, and therefore the perfect place to enter the savings zone. The Cedar Street location is packed with some of the coolest finds I’ve seen, and it takes a while to look all over it. I suggest going to the store with about an hour or two to spare. The other location is absolutely huge so I wouldn’t recommend trying to look at everything. If you take the time to look around you will certainly come out with something totally unique.

Personally my favorite section is the short sleeve print button down shirts for women. There are so many prints, colors, textures and sizes. They cost no more than $ 3 and are perfect to wear over a bikini in the summer or a turtleneck in the winter.

There are a few changing rooms, unique finds, and another thrift store that donates to the community.

Retro metro

Metro Retro makes you feel like a New York City Tik Tok influencer showing off their neighborhood savings. It’s fun, it’s funky, it’s progressive, it’s a bit pricey. But, for selected vintage pieces that are unique and of good quality, it’s worth the extra money.

If you have a theme party to attend, Metro Retro is a must-see. For a Studio 54 themed party, Metro Retro had the Elton John look of our dreams. For a monochrome cowboy theme, they had the perfect glitzy blue dress.

Metro Retro has shelves of beautiful vintage dresses, reminiscent of something Jess Day would wear on New Girl. Precious patterns, soft cottons and classic cuts are easy to find at this thrift store.

If you’re looking for a designer on a budget, Metro Retro should be your first stop in Lansing. Last time I was there they had timeless Christian Dior ties for $ 30, the perfect gift for the Gossip Girl lover in your life, or maybe your dad.

Metro Retro isn’t a big space, so it’s easy to take your time looking through their clothes. In addition to clothes, they have a bunch of fun and eclectic jewelry, posters and other trinkets.

Although Metro Retro is more expensive than a standard thrift store like VOA or St. Vincent, it is still more affordable than many vintage stores online. Metro Retro has a dressing room behind the counter. It’s an absolutely adorable space, right in the middle of Lansing Old Town. There is an art supply store across the street and lots of cute restaurants if you want to spend an afternoon saving money.