Dapper Dan gets his due at CFDA Fashion Awards

On Wednesday night, as guests strolled through a living room in Manhattan’s Seagram Building, the legendary Harlem designer Daniel’s day, known mostly as Dapper Dan, perched near a row of benches towards the back of the room. Day was set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the CFDA Fashion Awards, and a seemingly endless line of fashion editors, muses and other designers took turns approaching him.

I can’t wait to accept the price of Valerie Steele and to be honored in a place where Tom ford is at the stand, Day said as cameras flashed on him. It’s the greatest moment of my life right now.

Day closed her famous Harlem boutique in 1992 after a series of lawsuits by fashion houses for her use of their logos, but in recent years her work has received late establishment fashion support. He reopened his studio, this time supported by Gucci, and his designs became a constant presence on the red carpets.

As for her own Wednesday look, Day explained, pointing to her pink pants, I wanted to do Gucci, but I wanted to be Harlem. So I had to combine the two elements.

You dress to be successful in your own field, in your own space, he continued. This is the space people like to see me in.

This year’s awards were the first in-person version of the event since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and like other similar returns at this time, the evening was billed as something of a rebirth. It’s an important moment in American fashion, CEO of CFDA Steven kolb said in a statement when he announced pricing in August. There is a lot of excitement about the return of New York City and New York Fashion Week, as is the high caliber of diverse talent that marks the city and the global fashion landscape.

In more immediate terms, the resumption of such industry events meant that people saw each other for the first time in a few months.

I should have said hello, one guest complained to another.

Hi, were Instagram friends, said another who took the initiative.

Ashley Olsen, true to form, most of them stayed in the quiet corners of the bustling room. Amine, Simon Rex, and Kehlani chatted at the bar, where Drew barrymore took place next to Christian Siriano. J. Balvin broke off his conversation with Mike Amiri and Jerry lorenzo to discuss what drew him to the event.

I came here to support my brother Mike Amiri, but also to get to know new designers, Balvin said. Learn every day. I am a student.

As with so many other musicians, the live performance of Colombian artists was put on hold amid the pandemic, and he was happy to remember a triumphant show he performed at Madison Square Garden in 2019.

You have to be ready for the next tour, he promised. It’s crazy.

After the awards ceremony, the guests headed downtown for a series of afters. At recently reopened Temple Bar, around midnight, Emily bode aujla walked in holding the award she had just won for American Menswear Designer of the Year. Day followed shortly after, pausing for a moment to profess her enthusiasm for continuing into the night.

