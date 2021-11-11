Expert in craftsmanship who contributed to the retreat of the Duchess of Cambrige’s wedding dress – Royal Central





ROBBIE DALE / CC BY-SA 2.0 / COMMON WIKIMEDIA

A lace maker who helped create one of the world’s most famous wedding dresses is now retiring. Ian Palfreyman, 72, of Sawley, Derbsyhire has worked as a twisting hand for almost 57 years. A twisting hand is a person who uses machines that specialize in making lace. Palfreyman started his work in 1965 at Birkin in Long Eaton. At the time, the student fresh out of school was earning 5.48 per week and working 55 hours per week. At Cluny Lace in Ilkeston, Palfreyman used his skills to produce Nottingham lace and is now retiring from the last manufacturer of Leavers Lace, a traditional lace machine made in England. When asked what his proudest achievement was, Palfreyman replied: “Make Kate’s dress. It was gorgeous to do and I have a picture of myself holding a sample of this lace. Very good.” In a press release from the Royal School of Needlework, it was stated that the technique used in the Duchess’s dress was influenced by a traditional lace technique from Carrickmacross. The floral designs were cut from lengths of lace produced on machines dating from the 19th century. After the designs were cut, they were machine stitched. Cluny Lace Company joined another lacing company, Solstiss, based in France, to create the dress. Both companies are known to produce high quality lace. The wedding lace included roses, thistles, daffodils and shamrocks representing the national flowers of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. The majority of the dress is made of Solstiss lace, particularly in the skirt and the train.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://royalcentral.co.uk/features/craft-expert-who-helped-make-the-duchess-of-cambriges-wedding-dress-retires-168330/

