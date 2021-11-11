Men’s football: Russell Paynes’ first season as head coach ends abruptly





The Northwesterns Big Ten tournament was stopped Wednesday in the semifinals by Indiana. After a huge upheaval in the quarterfinals on penalties at No.10 Maryland, the Cats just couldn’t maintain that magic as they lost 1-0 in overtime to the 17th-ranked Hoosiers. In the teams’ first meeting this season, Indiana won 2-1, coming from behind after Northwestern took an early lead past home support. The Hoosiers defeated sixth-seeded Rutgers 1-0 in the quarterfinals and entered the game with a 13-4-1 record. As you might expect, Indiana dominated possession from the kick-off, while Northwestern looked to be solid defensively, a much easier task with Miha Miskovics’ peak performance in the goal and waited for their chances to show up at the break. Due to the contrasting styles of the two teams, the game reached a natural ebb and flow, and the first half was very evenly contested, with each team registering five attempts. The Cats maintained good defensive form and were able to navigate their way quickly and efficiently on the field once they got the ball, taking advantage of the space Indiana gave them in transition. In the second half, however, it was a different story. The balance of the game began to shift more and more in favor of the Hoosiers. The home side began to put even more pressure on the attacking end of the pitch, as weaknesses in their transition defense were clearly corrected at half-time. They recorded 13 shots, six of them on target, but Miskovic remained a brick wall in NU’s goal, saving them all. Northwestern was unable to generate offensive momentum throughout the 45 seconds, but the score remained tied at 0-0. So, again, the Cats would have to either survive or thrive in sudden-death overtime, or their conference title hopes would be dashed. The lack of offensive momentum didn’t last long into the first overtime period, and if it hadn’t been for heroism at Indiana goaltender Roman Celentano’s Miskovic in the 94th minute, the Cats would have reserved their place in the conference final. As many know, football is often a cruel game and most of the time you have to capitalize on whatever chances you get. Just three minutes later, Northwestern received a huge dose of regret and disappointment. Just like that, NU’s first season under Russell Payne was over, but not without reason to hope for the future. An appearance in a conference tournament and a victory in that tournament have been great building blocks for years to come, and the Cats have shown they can be competitive with anyone over the past three months. As difficult as the end of the year has been losing overtime, there is still a lot of optimism about where this program is heading, so jump on the bandwagon while you can before it goes. is full.

