Behind the Scenes at the 2021 CFDA Awards





Last night in New York City, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) hosted its annual awards ceremony to celebrate the designers and celebrities who over the past year have truly excelled and reached new heights. thanks to their innovation and creativity. However, the 2021 ceremony was particularly special, as it marked the event’s memorable return after being canceled last year due to the pandemic. Held in Midtown Manhattan at The Pool Room, the iconic setting of the former Four Seasons Hotel, the awards brought in a myriad of stars, as they were hosted by beloved actress Emily Blunt and featured a red carpet with some of the coolest breathtaking looks of the year so far. Zendaya in Vera Wang at the 2021 CFDA Awards Dimitrios Kambouris Anya Taylor-Joy in Oscar de la Renta at the 2021 CFDA Awards Dimitrios Kambouris Unsurprisingly, Fashion Icon Award recipient Zendaya was stunned in a red two-piece Vera Wang skirt set, while Face of the Year recipient Anya Taylor-Joy brought Old Hollywood glamor to the table. on the mat in a matching bright purple blazer. and miniskirt with leopard print fascinator and gloves. The designers in attendance also took the opportunity to show off and show off in some of the evening’s chicest looks. Christopher John Rogers, who was honored as Womenswear Designer of the Year, donned a sleek black Thom Browne tuxedo, complete with a pleated skirt, while Menswear Designer of the Year, Emily Bode -Aujla for Bode went in a more colorful direction, a green, yellow and pink striped suit. Theophilio designer Edvin Thompson, who won the American Emerging Designer of the Year award, looked incredibly cool in crimson corduroy button-down pants and matching pants, as did the recipient of the international clothing designer for Women of the Year Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga in a black layered tracksuit and black structured boots. Christopher John Rogers as Thom Browne at the 2021 CFDA Awards Dimitrios Kambouris Demna Gvasalia and Eliza Douglas in Balenciaga at the 2021 CFDA Awards Dimitrios Kambouris Telfar Clemens, who was not in attendance, won the Accessory Designer of the Year award for his eponymous brand Telfar, while outdoor clothing brand Patagonia took home the environmental sustainability award. Positive Social Influence Award, Aurora James for the Founder’s Award in honor of Eleanor Lambert, Nina Garcia for the Media Award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard, Dapper Dan for the Geoffrey Beene Award for the ‘entire career and Yeohlee Teng for the tribute of the board of directors. Overall, the evening was a brilliant celebration of the avant-garde artistic ingenuity and sensibilities of some of the industry’s brightest stars today. However, in addition to simply honoring the most notable innovators in 2021, the ceremony marked a larger return to normalcy and, moreover, the start of a new era of fashion in the post-pandemic world. Now, as we look ahead, we will no doubt look forward to seeing how this year’s CFDA award winners and nominees raise the bar for next year and continue to push the boundaries of the world. innovation in fashion. Click to see all the looks from the 2021 CFDA Awards red carpet.

