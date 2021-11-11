Ireland delayed by Sweden





A goal in added time deprived the Republic of Ireland of the Under-18s victory in the first of their double friendly with Sweden in Marbella as they had to settle for a 2-2 Thursday after- midday.

The Boys in Green were led at the break by a header from Victor Safsten but fought back in the second period with goals from Billy Brooks and Ben Quinn before Sweden snatched a late equalizer from Richie Omorowa to share the booty.

After their two friendlies against Hungary in August, which ended in a 2-0 victory for their side before drawing 2-2, head coach Colin OBrien took Ireland’s U18s to the south from Spain for two games against the Swedes. as he weighed his options. After a tie start Ireland nearly took the lead after 27 minutes, but after an excellent play on the right side, Oldham Athletics Harry Vaughan was only able to shoot the ball a few yards away. Sweden broke the deadlock moments later when Saften came home from a corner and they almost made it 2-0 before half-time but were knocked back by the crossbar. Ireland regrouped during the break and rightly tied the scores in the 65th minute when Lincoln Citys Billy Brooks created space in the box before applying the finish at close range. Ireland saw penalty calls ruled out in the 72nd minute, but they completed the turnaround moments later when substitute Quinn swept a cross from the wing past the keeper. The referee dismissed further Irish screams for a shot on goal in the finals before Quinn missed a glorious chance to seal the win and claim his second of the afternoon when he was denied by the Swedish shooter as he streaked to goal. And with 91 minutes on the clock, Sweden managed an unlikely draw when Omorowa pushed the ball free past a helpless Conor Walsh from inside the six-yard penalty area. The two teams will meet on Sunday for their second and final friendly match in Marbella, which kicks off at 2:30 p.m. REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Walsh; Seary, Murphy, Curtis; Fog ; Vata (Ferizaj 67) Vaughan, Coleman; Barrett (Quinn 67), Pearce (Lonergan 85), Billy Brooks (Edwin Agbaje 67). SWEDEN: Hamawand, Larsson, Eriksson, Henareh, Safsten, Garcia Tsotidis, Omorowa, Danho, Eklund, Farnerud, Nordstrom.

