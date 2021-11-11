Volleyball: Tigers dominantly win District 5A championship

Heading into Thursday night’s game against Albuquerque High, the Los Lunas Tigers were on a dominant streak, winning six straight games and passing their opponents in games won by a staggering 21-4 difference.

With a chance to win the District 5A championship, the Tigers took to the field with momentum on their side. Before the first serve was hit, the school took a moment to honor its elders coming out of the cheerleader, dance and volleyball teams. One senior, in particular, is the only fourth-year volleyball player Kyleigh Fleshman, who also served as the team’s captain, has been a key part of the team’s success this season. With 134 kills from 69 sets played, Fleshman is second on the team in kill percentage.

To honor her senior season, the team presented Fleshman with a bouquet of flowers and hugged her as she entered the gym to a standing ovation from the fans in attendance.

With the pre-game festivities over, the Tigers focused on the task at hand, winning the District 5A Championship.

From the opening serve of the first game, Los Lunas set the tone from the start. Highlighted by a massive net presence provided by Fleshman, junior center tackle Kaysin Robinson, sophomore defensive specialist Aleighia Romero and sophomore hitter Riley Luther.

All four Tigers held the line at the net and kept the Bulldogs off balance with hard spikes that most often resulted in both a win and a run for Los Lunas. Together, Fleshman, Robinson, Romero and Luther totaled 8 kills in the first game.

Los Lunas made it through Game 1 and at one point scored 10 unanswered points as they headed for a 25-8 victory in Game 1.

The Tigers continued their strong performance in Game 1 by continuing to set the pace in Game 2. Come out strong by scoring the first four points of the game, then respond to Albuquerque’s first point by scoring the next four again to make it 8-2 earlier.

That would prove to be the trend for the remainder of Game 2, as the Bulldogs struggled to keep up with the fast pace of the Tigers.

Los Lunas would slow down towards the end of Game 2, which allowed Albuquerque High to cut the deficit to the closest margin of all night, ten points. However, the Tigers would slam the door on any late-game comeback, scoring the last two points to win 25-12.

The third and final game would be a near carbon copy of the first. The Tigers continued to score points in clusters, 8 in a row being their longest game of the game. Los Lunas continued to dominate the net and scored a few aces on serve which helped their winning effort.

When all was said and done, Los Lunas won the final game 25-8 and swept the Bulldogs in three straight games, winning the District Championship. The team jumped off their bench and started celebrating on their side of the pitch, joined by their coaches and parents.

After the game, head coach Tanya Sanchez spoke about her team’s performance.

They are firecrackers, Sanchez said. They come together, they are a young team but they come to every game.

Sanchez also spoke about how important Fleshman is to the team and how his leadership and friendship have helped ensure that other players on the team remain engaged and focused.

Looking ahead to the state playoffs, Sanchez stressed the importance of a strong defensive effort from his team to keep winning.

The Tigers faced Rio Rancho High School in the first round of the 2021 District 5A State Volleyball Championship on Tuesday. The Tigers lost by a score of 3-2.