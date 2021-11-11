Fashion
Volleyball: Tigers dominantly win District 5A championship
Heading into Thursday night’s game against Albuquerque High, the Los Lunas Tigers were on a dominant streak, winning six straight games and passing their opponents in games won by a staggering 21-4 difference.
With a chance to win the District 5A championship, the Tigers took to the field with momentum on their side. Before the first serve was hit, the school took a moment to honor its elders coming out of the cheerleader, dance and volleyball teams. One senior, in particular, is the only fourth-year volleyball player Kyleigh Fleshman, who also served as the team’s captain, has been a key part of the team’s success this season. With 134 kills from 69 sets played, Fleshman is second on the team in kill percentage.
To honor her senior season, the team presented Fleshman with a bouquet of flowers and hugged her as she entered the gym to a standing ovation from the fans in attendance.
With the pre-game festivities over, the Tigers focused on the task at hand, winning the District 5A Championship.
From the opening serve of the first game, Los Lunas set the tone from the start. Highlighted by a massive net presence provided by Fleshman, junior center tackle Kaysin Robinson, sophomore defensive specialist Aleighia Romero and sophomore hitter Riley Luther.
All four Tigers held the line at the net and kept the Bulldogs off balance with hard spikes that most often resulted in both a win and a run for Los Lunas. Together, Fleshman, Robinson, Romero and Luther totaled 8 kills in the first game.
Los Lunas made it through Game 1 and at one point scored 10 unanswered points as they headed for a 25-8 victory in Game 1.
The Tigers continued their strong performance in Game 1 by continuing to set the pace in Game 2. Come out strong by scoring the first four points of the game, then respond to Albuquerque’s first point by scoring the next four again to make it 8-2 earlier.
That would prove to be the trend for the remainder of Game 2, as the Bulldogs struggled to keep up with the fast pace of the Tigers.
Los Lunas would slow down towards the end of Game 2, which allowed Albuquerque High to cut the deficit to the closest margin of all night, ten points. However, the Tigers would slam the door on any late-game comeback, scoring the last two points to win 25-12.
The third and final game would be a near carbon copy of the first. The Tigers continued to score points in clusters, 8 in a row being their longest game of the game. Los Lunas continued to dominate the net and scored a few aces on serve which helped their winning effort.
When all was said and done, Los Lunas won the final game 25-8 and swept the Bulldogs in three straight games, winning the District Championship. The team jumped off their bench and started celebrating on their side of the pitch, joined by their coaches and parents.
After the game, head coach Tanya Sanchez spoke about her team’s performance.
They are firecrackers, Sanchez said. They come together, they are a young team but they come to every game.
Sanchez also spoke about how important Fleshman is to the team and how his leadership and friendship have helped ensure that other players on the team remain engaged and focused.
Looking ahead to the state playoffs, Sanchez stressed the importance of a strong defensive effort from his team to keep winning.
The Tigers faced Rio Rancho High School in the first round of the 2021 District 5A State Volleyball Championship on Tuesday. The Tigers lost by a score of 3-2.
Sources
2/ https://news-bulletin.com/volleyball-tigers-clinch-5a-district-championship-in-dominant-fashion/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]