SKIMS, Hims and the Evolving Confusion Potential in an Uber Brand Market

Kim Kardashian’s burgeoning loungewear brand, Skims, may be considering expansion. Amid the frenzy of her recently revealed collaboration with Fendi, one who would have grossed $ 1 million in sales in just one minute this week, a trademark registration application that the attorney for the reality TV mega-star company quietly filed with the Office last year US Patents and Trademarks for Hims by Skims for use on Hats; Leggings; Leisure clothing; Shapewear; Slippers; Socks; Sweatpants; tee-shirts; Underwear; Underpants; underpants; Hoodies have surfaced and it seems to suggest that a play for the nearly three-year-old brand to enter the menswear market is in the works.

The November 2020 application for registration of the Skims trademark was filed on an intention-to-use basis (and replaces all the existing use of the “Hims” aspects of the mark by KKW and co. to this day), which could very well mean that a man-focused business called Hims by Skims might never come to fruition. The name and potential use of it by Skims is nevertheless interesting due to the existence of another already existing brand with a very similar name. That other market occupant is Hims, the four-year-old telehealth company that distributes prescription and over-the-counter drugs, as well as supplements (namely, erectile dysfunction, hair loss, acne and anxiety. ). ) online, while also selling men’s personal care products.

Sweatpants and supplements and certainly prescription drugs occupy different segments of the market from each other, but a few key things stand out (for me, at least) as worth considering in terms of the possible confusion between Hims by Skims. and Hims who filed a trademark application for registration in October 2021 in Class 3 for use on everything from shampoo and cologne to anti-wrinkle cream and facial moisturizers and therefore, a possible decline if Kim’s Skims focuses on male consumers.

The expansion area

The main point to consider is the Zone of Natural Expansion, a trademark doctrine that essentially argues that the existing rights of a trademark owner can be extended to other areas of the market that they would reasonably be expected to enter. For a recent example of how it works, the Woodstock organizers argued in the case they filed in New York federal court in 2018 that although their main business is focused on production of festivals, the sale of recreational marijuana is within the expansion area of ​​such entertainment services and, therefore, they do not infringe the rights of other entities possessing “Woodstock” trademarks at the level federal for smoking related items using the festival name on recreational marijuana products. In February, the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the U.S. District Court’s preliminary injunction for the Southern District of New York in favor of the Woodstock organizers.

The expansion zone issue also emerged in the since-resolved feud between Off-White and SC Johnson over their respective brands OFF, the multinational consumer packaged goods and chemicals company arguing that its products and those of ‘Off-White are not only probable. be marketed and sold to the same consumers, and circulate through the same channels of commerce, but the Off-Whites products, namely bags in this case, are in the area of ​​likely expansion for products sold by SC Johnson under the OFF! trademarks, thus creating an additional risk of confusion.

And yet, in an area of ​​argument for expansion of its own, Zara has succeeded in terminating the registration of the trademark “Zara Tanzania Adventures” for use in Class 39 (travel and tourism services ), 41 (wildlife education). and training services, ecology, safaris) and 43 (travel agency and hotel services) in 2019. At the time, K&L Gates Simon Casinader and Daniel Cartmell had noted that the victory of the Spanish fast fashion brand before the Court of European Union justice demonstrated the scalable and far-reaching nature of fashion brands and the markets in which they can operate and in which they thrive.

The expansion zone theory could prove to be a useful tool for Hims who, along with his female counterpart Hers, has more than 500,000 subscribed members if he adds products to his offerings. After all, the company is booming and is unveiling a new app this week, with a Member Store that the San Francisco-based company says will bring together the entire Hims & Hers product portfolio, from supplements to sleep support. to products against hair loss in a simple and personalized space.

As the app is the first step in a wider roll-out of additional education programs, wellness content, community support and other services and presumably other products over time and as needed. consumer needs and feedback, and a move to brick and mortar through a newly announced partnership with Walgreens, it’s not hard to imagine Hims attempting to strengthen his community with branded products, such as t-shirts or even underwear (the latter of which is not light years away from the erection dysfunction drug) in the same way that so many other direct-to-consumer companies have the did.

One company that comes to mind is Glossier, which started selling exclusively in cosmetics and has since expanded into clothing and accessories, including branded hoodies, bags and water bottles. If its pending brand applications are any indication, Glossier is looking to expand further into the market through vitamins and supplements, as well as home-made offerings like candles.

There are seemingly countless other examples, as businesses continue to blur the lines between traditional offerings and those one would expect of a modern business catering to community and brand-driven millennials. Peloton offers training offers and sells a lot of them; the interactive fitness platform sold 600,000 units of branded clothing in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Ritz Paris has partnered with Frame for a branded product collaboration. Shaving company Harrys has grown beyond razors and currently offers hats, fanny packs and boxers for sale on its e-commerce site. The Haus alcohol brand offers designer tote bags. Hell, even Soylent has products if you want to proclaim your love for soy meal replacement drinks through branded t-shirts, sweatshirts, and hats.

Against this background and given that almost every trendy business, from beverage makers to exercise bike companies, is first and foremost a brand (and ideally an Instagram-friendly brand) that also sells products / services, this is probably not an exaggeration. to assert that the commodity is absolutely within the realm of expansion imaginable for him (and also for his). Whether anyone would like to bear the name of the company that supplies them with acne or anxiety medication is, of course, another matter.

Collaboration >> Confusion

The other key point to consider here is the role that collaborations play when it comes to the issue of potential confusion (i.e. the central element at the heart of a trademark infringement claim). ). As TFL wrote at least in 2017, the onslaught of brand collaborations that has become the norm for fashion brands and consumer product manufacturers in general has likely caused consumers to increasingly likely to be confused as to the source of the goods / services, as sometimes the source can be more than one entity. In other words and in light of the continued reliance of companies on creativity through collaboration (as opposed to actual creativity, one might say), it is quite likely that a given product on the market will be the result of collaboration and / or an ever-growing list of brands engaging in such collaborative efforts, thus blurring the line between the offerings of the respective brands.

(Burberry actually made this point in the trademark lawsuit against Target in 2018, in which its attorney claimed consumer confusion was likely to abound in relation to the checkered goods sold by the chain. retail because of Targets’ well-publicized history. collaborate with popular brands and fashion designers to promote and sell exclusive Target limited edition collections. In other words, because Target is committed in a series of collaborations in the past, i.e. easily if something is or is not the product of an upcoming collaboration?)

The risk of confusion is increased by the intersectoral mergers that continue to take place regularly in the market, whether it concerns co-branded furniture from Off-White and Ikea, clothing from Proenza Schouler and Mercedes-Benz. , or a cartoon made up of both Balenciaga and The Simpsons products. Beyond that, there are connections between arguably unlikely bedfellows, such as LVMH-owned Fendi, and Capri-owned Versace, jewelry company Tiffany & Co., and trendy streetwear brand Supreme. , or the loungewear company Skims and the haute couture house Fendi.

Ultimately, the reality is that in an effort to constantly create novelty to entice consumers, almost any combination could result in an often high-profile collaboration (Crocs x Hidden Valley Ranch, are you fancy?). At the same time, it seems a lot less is left out when it comes to a brand’s reasonable area of ​​expansion. And meanwhile, the brands, themselves, easily take on a wide range of shapes from red ties and pink bubble pouches to mixed brands from different companies (a la Yeezy Gap and Gucci x Balenciaga. Overall, that could make Hims by Skims and many other examples a confusing prospect for consumers when it comes to the notion of source.

It will be interesting to see if anything happens if / when the Kardashian brand actually starts using Hims by Skims in commerce; the USPTO issued a notice of authorization for the trademark in May and last month approved Skims’ first request for an extension of time to file a declaration of use. If Hims took action, it wouldn’t be the first time that a Kardashian company has faced a setback for a brand. In fact, Kim was embroiled in a separate trademark entanglement over the name of her skin care company, SKKN and SKKN by Kim, this summer after filing trademark applications for those names.