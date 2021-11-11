Zendaya named fashion icon, Anya Taylor-Joy honored – The Hollywood Reporter

Anya Taylor-Joy was the natural fit to be honored as the First Face of the Year at the 2021 CFDA Awards on November 10, said Tom Ford. “Every once in a while a beauty comes along that transforms the way we think about beauty,” said the designer and president of the Council of Fashion Designers of America. Hollywood journalist. “Audrey Hepburn: totally original. Uma Thurman: totally original. Anya Taylor-Joy you just have to look at her face and you know she is the face of the year.

This honor and the Fashion Icon award are now a kind of double blow to the CFDA Awards, which honor designers, media and influencers of American fashion. Zendaya accepted the latter trophy wearing a bandeau top and a ball-waist skirt in red silk faille from Vera Wang and diamonds from Bulgari. Despite being only 25, the actress was an easy choice to receive the iconic title, according to Steven Kolb, CEO of CFDA. “She’s had a huge impact on the style, and she’s such a fan,” he said. THR. “She might be young, but she’s an icon.”

A decidedly more intimate ceremony than in previous years, the guest list for this year’s event has been cut in half, Ford noted. It also moved from previous expansive spaces like the Brooklyn Museum and Lincoln Center to The Grill + The Pool, the Midtown Manhattan dining pair located in the legendary Seagram Building, which has long reigned as electric hotspots. Guests included Aubrey Plaza, Squid game star HoYeon Jung, West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler, Ciara, J Balvin, Kehlani, Iman, Dove Cameron, Halston actress Rebecca Dayan, Beverly Johnson, Emily Ratajkowski, Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne and Tommy Dorfman.

This annual event recognizes the best in American fashion and, in addition to the Face of the Year award, the CFDA this year added a Positive Social Influence Award, accepted by Sara Ziff, founder of The Model Alliance (which promotes fair treatment and equal opportunity in the fashion industry) and an Environmental Sustainability Award, awarded to Patagonia.

“We thought it was important that the prices reflect the world we live in,” Kolb said. “Sustainability has been important to our work for a long time, while Sara’s efforts for The Model Alliance have played a huge role in ensuring that models are protected both on and off a set. “

Anya Taylor-Joy

Jamie McCarthy / WireImage

The evening is also a fundraiser, Kolb added, with around $ 500,000 raised this year, both allowing the CFDA to double the number of scholarships it is able to award in 2021 while adding two new ones. scholarships: one for designers dedicated to social justice issues. in their work and another for designers with families affected by the global pandemic.

The mix of the night’s laureates and winners – the latter voted on by CFDA members and the media – also included Aurora James, who received the Founder’s Award for her work as the creator of the 15 Percent Pledge, which calls on retailers dedicate 15% of their space to Black Owned Businesses.

Ho Yeon Jung

Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

Telfar Clemens, whose eponymous handbag collection continues to sell immediately, was unsurprisingly named Accessory Designer of the Year, while Balenciaga’s Demna Gvasalia took home the International Female Designer of the Year award. (Read the full list of winners here.)

Christopher John Rogers also took home one of the night’s main awards: American Women’s Designer of the Year. “It wasn’t that long ago that I was with my friends, buying whatever fabric we could afford and sewing stuff in our kitchen,” Rogers told THR during the pre-ceremony cocktail. “And now here we are, dressing amazing, iconic women who have a say, not just about fashion, but the world. It is really humiliating. Rogers’ client list includes Tracee Ellis Ross, Cardi B and Michelle Obama.

For this year’s CFDA Awards, Rogers dressed Emily Blunt, who hosted the event, wearing the designer’s tangerine silk costume, with jewelry from Bulgari. As for why the designer thinks his work resonates with women in Hollywood? “I feel like I’m trying to do a job that allows people to speak for themselves and not let clothes speak for them,” he said. “I am interested in creating work that allows people to create their own vocabulary and express themselves. “

Emily Blunt and Christopher John Rogers

Jamie McCarthy / WireImage

Bright colors reigned supreme as the red carpet night trend. In addition to Blunt in Mandarin and Zendaya in Red, Taylor-Joy wore a purple basque suit from Oscar de la Renta, paired with a veiled leopard hat by Gigi Burress and jewelry from Tiffany & Co. Drew Barrymore accompanied Christian Siriano , who designed her ball gown in lemon yellow sparkling tulle. “I was watching Degas at the Chicago Art Institute this weekend, and this dress manifested from that,” Barrymore explained. “A lot of young girl’s fantasies revolve around tulle and feel like a ballerina – and I’m anything but a ballerina, so I wanted to live that fantasy. I also like bright colors; it changes the mood so much. Barrymore paired the dress with Lorraine Schwartz earrings and a ring showcasing Paraiba tourmalines.

“Drew wanted to look like Degas and the Sun, which makes sense because she is the Sun,” Siriano added.

Drew Barrymore and Christian Siriano

Jamie McCarthy / WireImage

Dapper Dan, a Harlem fashion icon since the 1970s, received the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award from the CFDA. “I feel like I’ve finally made it,” he said THR. “The last few years have been amazing, and an award like this tops it all off. Geoffrey Beene laid a foundation that is so powerful and inspiring; I am happy to receive an award in his name.

“Dap” has been producing capsule collections with Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele since 2017.

“All his life he wanted to do something different and break boundaries,” Gucci president and CEO Marco Bizzarri said of Dap, who turned 77 in August. “The first time I met him, I felt the human connection. He really cares about people and, like Alessandro, he wants to give everyone the opportunity to be free and to be themselves. Plus, he’s in such great shape for his age, look at him! So get this award, I’m so happy for it. He’s a wonderful human being.