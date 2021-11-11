All CFDA Fashion Award winners





Last night marked the 2021 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards ceremony. The ceremony took place at Pool + The Grill in New York where Tom Ford, President of CFDA chaired the event, hosted by Emily Blunt. “The American fashion industry has been called in many ways, but one thing we can agree on is that optimism and determination drives our industry,” Ford told the well-dressed crowd. “Tonight was a celebration of American fashion and how the industry came together to deal with the pandemic in so many ways. With COVID came incredible creativity, and it forced us to think in a different way more than ever – about our brands and what we stand for, our customers, our employees and all who help. move our businesses forward. “ One of the highlights of the evening was when iconic models Beverly Johnson and Carré Otis recounted their personal experiences of assault and abuse throughout their careers, before handing over to Sara Ziff, founder of The Model. Alliance, the Positive Social Influence Award. For more of the night’s highlights, see below for a full list of winners. The award for American Women’s Clothing Designer of the Year goes to Christopher John Rogers. American Menswear Designer of the Year Award to Emily Bode Aujla de Bode. Ciara announced that Telfar Clemens of Telfar was the American Accessory Designer of the Year, while Ho Yeon Jung presented the Emerging American Designer of the Year to Edvin Thompson of Theophilio. Paloma Elsesser presented Demna of Balenciaga with the International Female Designer of the Year award and announced that Grace Wales Bonner of Wales Bonner is this year’s International Male Designer of the Year. Jeremy O. Harris accepted on behalf of Grace Wales Bonner of Wales Bonner. Zendaya was named Fashion Icon, presented by Iman. Cara Delevingne presented Anya Taylor-Joy with the CFDA’s first Face of the Year award. Sara Ziff received the award for positive social influence. Carolyn Murphy presented Patagonia with the Environmental Sustainability Award, which was accepted by Patagonia District Environmental Coordinator Rebecca Goodstein. Emily Ratajkowski presented Nina Garcia with the Media Award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard. Yeohlee Teng received the Tribute from the Board of Directors, which was presented by Michael Kors. The Founder’s Award in honor of Eleanor Lambert was presented to Aurora James for the 15 percent pledge by Anna Wintour. The Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Dapper Dan by Valerie Steele.

