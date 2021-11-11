CFDA Award Winners: Christopher John Rogers, Emily Bode Aujla, Telfar Clemens and more





Fashion is not a garment or, at least, it is not just a garment. That was the implicit message of the Wednesday Night CFDA Awards, also known as the Fashion Oscars. Long delayed by an interruption due to a pandemic, the event was held at the Pool and the Grill of the Seagram Building, one of New York’s architectural gems. The restaurant, trumpeted on opening (it was then the Four Seasons) as the most expensive ever built in New York City, turned out to be a better-than-average backdrop for the much more elegant arrival theater. than the average of the steps and -repeat the track. (Some red carpets, as Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia pointed out, aren’t even red.)

The restaurant’s honeyed wood wall panels, glittering metallic bead curtains and dramatic entrance staircase, designed by architect Philip Johnson, framed a gleaming fashion elite assembly line as they gathered to beat the drums of what has grown into a trillion-dollar global industry and to celebrate a general willingness by all of our parties to take back the wraps, as CFDA Chairman Tom Ford said above size.

Fashion, to hear Daniel Day, is messaging. It’s not about the clothes. It’s about telling a story that makes someone look at something in a different way, Mr Day, better known as Dapper Dan, said at a cocktail party before receiving the Geoffrey Beene award. for his entire career. And what a life it’s been. A Harlem innovator whose early repurposed designs were sampled seems an apt word in this context of the logo-centric codes of European luxury brands for consumers who historically had little access to the real thing, it has already been sued. by legal gunmen for the big luxury brands wielding cease-and-desist from ordering. Almost kicked out of the business, he suddenly found himself in the news when Gucci’s Alessandro Michele cleverly concluded that, rather than suing him as a smuggler, Mr Michele should see him as a collaborater. Now he has a silver statuette signifying the embrace of an industry that not so long ago shunned him. My ninth grade teacher taught me, he says, that the essence of a true aesthetic is to take something familiar apart and put it back together so that people can see it differently.

By broad consensus, this reset is what fashion needed, and CFDA pricing reflected a newly redesigned vision for its future. The inclusiveness which, as model Iman, one of the evening’s presenters, recently told this reporter, may have initially been seen as a commercial offer to expand consumer markets has taken root. in a measurable way. This was reflected in the range of presenters and the choice of award winners, which included designer Brother Vellies Aurora James, who received the Founders Award in honor of her commitment to 15 percent, a non-profit organization. profit that seeks to engage in support of black-owned businesses.

One woman, Emily Bode Aujla, took home the men’s clothing designer of the year award (and in accepting her award, she said fashion for her is about preserving textiles and stories) . Singer Ciara presented Telfar Clemens de Telfar with the Accessory Designer of the Year award. And when Korean actress HoYeon Jung finally managed to open the envelope and read the name of the emerging American designer of the year, there were cries of joy for her surprise recipient, Edvin Thompson of Theophilio, an immigrant. from Jamaica. Just a decade ago, activists struggled to advance in an industry stubbornly resistant to change and marred by a history of exclusion. Yet this year, to a large extent, those who presented and won the laurels were people of color.

A young black designer, Christopher John Rogers, may have been shocked by a near-inconsistency when he stepped onto the catwalk to receive his Women’s Clothing Designer of the Year award. (I really didn’t expect it, he said, perhaps with excess modesty, given he’s a former Vogue Fashion Fund winner and a reliable favorite at the awards night.) More importantly, his success in a field he entered after failing to find work as a waiter is apparently as confident as the theatrical designs he produces for everyone from Lil Nas X to Michelle Obama and which he sold to Bergdorf Goodman and Target.

There was of course an intrigue in the mystery of Bottega Veneta creator Daniel Lees’ abrupt departure from the brand hours before the event, where he was up for two awards. (He lost; it wasn’t Mr. Lees’ day.) There were shoo-ins to go along with the surprises, as well as a dark moment when models Beverly Johnson and Carr Otis described their experiences of sexual abuse and assault in the industry before handing out the award. positive social influence to model Sara Ziff, founder of the Model Alliance, who works for the safety and well-being of people in this unregulated and often troubled industry.

Mr. Gvasalia surprised no one by winning the International Women’s Clothing Designer Award; hardly anyone today exerts a greater aesthetic influence on the company. One can’t think that Zendaya had much competition for Fashion Icon since, as a one-woman branding machine, the charming young actress perfectly embodies this overworked column. It was English model Cara Delevingne who scored one of the few genuine laughs of a long night when she presented The Queens Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy with the newly created Face of the Year award.

Calling on Ms Taylor-Joy who wore leopard print gloves and a veiled pillbox hat to the stage, the irrepressible Ms Delevingne described hers as the face that launched a thousand chess expeditions. Ms Delevingne, from the point of view of at least one observer, should be appointed MC of all these future events. Fashion wings, for all their surface glamor, tend to be plagued by a serious inoperative, silent buzz. In Ms. Delevingne, CFDA has a cure at hand. Professionally in possession of the obligatory beautiful face, she makes a great copy on social media and the like (shout: Emporio Armani!). Yet behind her adorable mug hides Mme Delevingnes’ secret weapon. She has the soul of Henny Youngman.

