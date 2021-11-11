Hailee Steinfeld brings back the 2000s pant-underwear look





She might not have been old enough when the newcomers to Hollywood were all wearing jeans under their dazzling ball-hem dresses, corn Hailee Steinfeld brings the gaze back to the red carpet in 2021. At the premiere of its new Disney + series, Hawk Eye, Steinfeld wore a look of the Richard Quinn Spring 2022 collection (Cardi B is also a fan) which featured a short dress paired with stretchy black pants attached to her shoes. Vogue note that they are made of airy chiffon and intended to contrast with the more structured and traditional forms of the dress on top. The dress in question featured a pink satin detail on the bodice and an all-over floral print in a silhouette that could best be described as an ’80s ball. Party-ready thanks to the crinoline shape, Steinfeld completed the look with de long white gloves, that’s exactly how Quinn showed off the look on the runway. Steinfeld also added pieces from Chopard’s Haute Joaillerie collection, including earrings with 9.42 carats of triangle cut diamonds and 6.11 carats of hexagon cut diamonds and a ring with 11.90 carats of emerald cut diamonds. set in white gold. Being that the Hawk Eye premiered in London on Newly Created Kate Bishop added a poppy pin in the minidress to commemorate Remembrance Day. Hailee Steinfeld Photo by Ian West / PA Images via Getty Images RELATED: We Still Haven’t Gone Beyond the Confusing 2000s Trouser Overwear Trend and Now It’s Back The series will be released on Disney + on November 24, just in time for Thanksgiving. Co-star Jeremy Renner spoke to Weekly entertainment about passing the Hawkeye coat to Bishop, making it clear that they are unrelated (no father-daughter duo here). He noted that the series will show Bishop’s uncompromising stance of the character of Hawkeye as well as another side of the Avengers archer that audiences have come to know (and love or hate, depending on). “[Kate is] a 22 year old and she is a huge fan of Hawkeye, ”said Renner THAT ONE. “She has a wonderfully boring and equally charming way about her, because she’s a Hawkeye fangirl. The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems. that she brings into her life. “ Steinfeld said Empire that his character isn’t quite sure what to expect when teaming up with his idol and, like a real Marvel star, doesn’t give much more information about the plot of the series. “Kate wants to do good; she has this burning desire to follow in Hawkeye’s footsteps,” she said. “She idolized this person forever, then she finds herself in this crazy ride with him.”

