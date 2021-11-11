Hila Klein on Teddy Fresh, Looney Tunes Collaboration, and LA Pop-up – WWD

A few years ago, Hila Klein was shopping and realized that there weren’t as many pieces that she wanted to wear.

There was a lack of “colorful, playful clothes” for adults, but she noticed that was not the case when it came to children’s clothing or vintage items. So she decided to create her own line to change that.

“I just decided to give it a try and go. I just designed a capsule and thought that whatever happens will happen, ”Klein told WWD. “Maybe it would just be a hobby or something, but I had to go. From the first capsule, basically, it immediately became a reality and took care of everything. “

She called him “Teddy Fresh” because she and her husband Ethan Klein liked the name Theodore, or Teddy. It also happens to be their two-year-old’s name and their nicknames for each other. “We’ve always loved it. We kind of thought of a cool teddy bear, ”she said. “We just said Teddy Fresh.”

Since launching their first collection in October 2017, Klein’s clothes have enjoyed immense success, with much of their clothing selling out soon after release.

Zoom on the Teddy Fresh line.

Courtesy of Teddy Fresh

Teddy Fresh features fun patterns in contrasting colors, graphic tees and hoodies and pieces reminiscent of ’90s fashion. The line reflects Klein’s personal style, involving mixes and combinations with women’s clothing and for men, oversized pieces and lots of denim.

“I love vintage stuff. I love the amount of detail you find in these kinds of pieces, novelty craftsmanship, ”she said of her main inspiration during the design. “We are inspired by children’s clothing from the 90s. Currently also for women, a lot of Y2K fashion inspires us like rhinestones, pearls and flocking.

In addition to managing her clothing line, Klein also has a popular YouTube channel with her husband called H3h3Productions. The duo also have a related channel dedicated to their podcast “The H3 Podcast”, which launched in 2017.

Over the years, Teddy Fresh has partnered with Ripndip, SpongeBob SquarePants, and most recently, Care Bears, among others. The line is now teaming up with Looney Tunes to create a collection that launches November 18.

With that, the upcoming collaboration is Klein’s favorite as it matches his love for the ’90s.

Let’s take a closer look at one of the pieces from the upcoming Teddy Fresh x Looney Tunes collaboration.

Courtesy of Teddy Fresh

“It’s something that I personally grew up on. It’s such a nostalgic collaboration, ”Klein said. “We loved the ’90s aesthetic and, in particular, Looney Tunes and Fashion was really a crossover that touched all kinds of people. We really wanted to do this one and we had so much fun with it and I think it will show in the collection.

Klein and Teddy Fresh are preparing to host another pop-up store in Los Angeles on November 13 to display their latest Looney Tunes collection, as well as invite guests to have fun exploring the store for a day.

The pop-up will have an airbrush artist to help personalize customers’ clothes, a nail artist, vegan burgers from Monty’s Good Burger and more.

“It will be a really big party, and you will be able to see the clothes in person, which is important to us as we are currently online only,” Klein said. “This is the big problem. Show people that we are real people and that the product is real and that we can connect in the real world.

Teddy Fresh’s collaboration with Looney Tunes launches on November 18, and their one-day pop-up shop will be held in Los Angeles at 4441 Sunset Boulevard on November 13.

