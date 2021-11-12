Dress for Success Phoenix announces Tamala McBath as new CEO





Tamala J. McBath, whose experience includes managerial positions in the health field and has been a consultant for various companies, has assumed the role of November 8. Lisa Doroma, the former CEO who founded the association 14 years ago, has decided to step down to pursue other opportunities. She will remain involved in the organization and assist McBath in his transition to the position.

Born in Maryville, Tennessee, McBath came Arizona at the age of 12, and attended Phoenix Christian Preparatory School. She graduated from Christopher Newport University in Virginia with a Bachelor of Science in Social Work. Following his successful national career in healthcare operations and business consulting, McBath is delighted to return to the region. “My experiences here have played a major role in shaping my values ​​and my desire to serve and provide opportunities for others to grow,” said McBath. “I look forward to devoting myself to the advancement of Dress for Success and to expanding its reach and influence in the community. “ Until recently, McBath was President and CEO of The Regal Group, Inc., a CincinnatiMontreal-based consulting firm that provided solutions in business strategy, sales and marketing and business development for existing businesses, startups and acquisitions. Before his move to Cincinnati, McBath was President and CEO of Pearl Consulting Group, a company that provided risk and site assessment, financial services, business development, strategic planning and process improvement services to companies in insurance and health facilities. With extensive experience in leadership and business development, McBath plans to bring a fresh perspective to the organization while honoring his legacy. “We are delighted that Tamala will lead Dress for Success Phoenix and be responsible for scaling up the mission and intensifying our ability to provide assistance and meaningful results to the many women we continue to serve in our community,” said Patricia buckley, president of the board of directors. “We are delighted to have him on board.” McBath is currently completing his Executive Masters in Global Management at Arizona State University School of the thunderbird. She is married to Dr Battinto L. Batts Jr., dean of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. Together, they have four daughters, Lyndsay, Mayah, Olivia and Jourdan; and a grandson, Brycen. Dress for Success Phoenix has been a critical catalyst for social change and women’s empowerment, garnering the dedicated support of the Arizona community and become one of Dress for Success Worldwide’s leading global affiliates. Doromal is recognized for the legacy of empowerment that she and her staff have built through the Phoenix community. “I admire Lisa for her leadership and commitment to meeting the needs of women and providing a vehicle for empowerment and growth. Our community needs more servants like her,” said McBath. “The legacy Lisa leaves with Dress for Success Phoenix and the lives she has touched will guide me.” Since its founding, the organization has become a major resource in Maricopa County, serving 1,612 customers in 2020 and attracting more than $ 2 million value of in-kind and cash donations. “I would like to warmly thank Lisa for the tremendous legacy she has created in our community, a legacy that will continue to guide us in our daily work,” said Buckley. “She has empowered so many women to take action.” For more information on Dress for Success Phoenix and its programs, please visit phoenix.dressforsuccess.org . About Dress for Success Phoenix Dress for Success Phoenix has helped over 17,000 women since it opened. The mission enables women to achieve economic independence by providing them with a support network, professional clothing and development tools to help them thrive in their work and in their lives. Any woman referred by a community partner is eligible for free programs and services. Dress for Success Phoenix is ​​an independent 501c3 non-profit organization and a subsidiary of Dress for Success Worldwide. All funds are raised locally and have a local impact. SOURCE Dress for Success Phoenix Related links https://phoenix.dressforsuccess.org/

