Men’s wardrobe essentials: why the jacket is the perfect layering piece for this Indian winter

The shacket has quickly become the season’s hottest item when it comes to men’s wardrobe essentials. But first: is it a shirt? Is it a jacket? It’s not quite either, but also both at the same time. Borrowing the effortless button-up function of a classic shirt and the functionality of a jacket, the jacket can be styled as either. Button it up or casually throw it over your t-shirt, it will do what it promises to keep you warm and stylish. The perfect staple food for Indian winter barely here, it has maximum layering potential.

Take inspiration from the style of Ishaan Khatter, who pulls off his casual airport look with a jewel-colored snap-button terracotta jacket and matching tinted sunglasses. Or Vicky Kaushal, who buttons her jacket on the classic winning duo of white T-shirt and denim.

With the temperatures dropping, we’re listing local brand shirts, much like the Kaushals number from local streetwear brand Almost Gods, which will come in handy for light layering.

Men’s Wardrobe Essentials: 10 Local Brand Shakes That Will Keep You Stylish

1. Pro

The creations of the pros consist in playing on the tactile nature of the embroidery. Their latest fall / winter 2021 menswear collection features tartans and a patchwork of textiles from the brand’s extensive archives. This slim green tartan shirt is perfect to offset the dreary weather and neutral fall wardrobe. Expertly slip yours over a neutral tee and button-down shirt to stay insulated.

2. Khanijo

Showcasing hand-woven textiles and fabrics woven from scraps of yarn, Khanijos’ seasonal styles make wardrobe staples. This Fern Green Flora Fauna Jacket crafted in seasonal, fine wool is the perfect way to indulge in dark flowers for winter. Detailed with versatile pockets and yellow stitching, you can button it up or wear it over your favorite pants as the picture suggests.

3. Beyond

Approved by Harry Styles, Harago puts Indian craft techniques on the international map. This Boxy Camp Collar shirt jacket is made from khadi cotton and is decorated with a chain stitch hand embroidered in stripes. Giving a hand-woven touch to the classic white shirt, you can pair it with your trusty blue denim and white shoes.

4. Wunderhaus

The Pondicherry-based label showcases India’s diverse and unique looms. This jacket is reminiscent of an aviator jacket but with classic buttons borrowed from a shirt. Made from fine hand-woven cotton ikats from Maniabandha, Cuttak, Orissa, we like the softness of the Peter Pan collar.

5. Itoh

Designing clean basics, the Itohs range includes timeless pieces that showcase construction and detail. The Ink Canvas Jacket, with its functionality and easy fit, is a staple in the stylish capsule wardrobe. Wear yours as is or as a jacket over your everyday uniform.

6. Bareek

Bareek is working on the rebirth of hand-woven fabrics such as khadi and reinvent heritage professions such as to attach and jamdani. This monochrome jacket boasts to attach cut into different grains. With pleated patch pockets and elongated cuffs, this is what our winter wardrobe was missing.

7. About Haneen

Playful prints and vibrant colors are the hallmark of Op Haneens Easy Dividers. Step into winter with the Nightingale jacket that will turn summer flowers into winter. Perfect when layered over a basic tee and shorts.

8. Johargram

Johargram gives Jharkhand’s crafts and textiles a platform through accessible and stylish streetwear. The label takes traditional items from the region to create conscious separations. The unisex Biru jacket with pocket details is inspired by Biru gamcha (a textile worn like a turban) a trans-seasonal essential that your wardrobe needs.

9. Campaign

Practicing sustainability through the use of natural textiles and innovative craftsmanship, the ethically designed creations by Countrymades are contemporary, classic and conscious. This neutral hemp jacket with pocket details will go well with the basics.

10. Urban Darzi

Taking advantage of fabric scraps and animal corpses, Urban Darzi recycles existing pieces by mixing them with hand-woven Indian textiles. The Essentials wool overshirt is recycled, gender neutral and responsibly made. With sleeve pockets, slip it over your outfit to keep it comfortable.

