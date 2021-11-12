House of Gucci is a must-have watch for fashion and theater fans





There is more to Gucci than the billion dollar fashion brand. The real-life story of the family is one of the most intriguing event sequences to unfold in the public eye, and the subject of House of Gucci, a film with drama, fashion and murder to spare. Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Adam Driver and Lady Gaga as Mauricio Gucci and Patrizia Reggiani. The film, directed by Ridley Scott and starring Lady Gaga, Adam Pilot, and Jared Leto, takes us back to the Gucci family in the 80s, with the wedding of Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci. One of the film’s main concerns is social class as Mauricio (Driver) grew up wealthy, Patrizia (Gaga) no, a difference the Gucci family clings to and which ruins the foundation of the relationship. As the differences between the couples become more and more pronounced and Patrizia’s rage mounts, she becomes involved in a plot to have Mauricio murdered. Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures An important part of the film are the differences between Maurizio and Patrizia. During this period, the Gucci family and the brand were going through a difficult period. Maurizio, who had previously lost interest in the family business, had just taken over as head of the brand and was facing economic difficulties, pushing the company to evolve in new directions. Besides the juicy subject, House of Gucci is also a must-have watch for fashion fans, with iconic outfits including pieces with the official Gucci logo, the two crossed G’s, representing the name Guccio Gucci. In a key moment of the film, Lady Gaga is seen wearing Gucci from head to toe. Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Lady Gaga wearing all Gucci. Early reviews of the film praised the drama of the story and the performances, primarily Lady Gaga and Leto, whose work should be recognized with an award. House of Gucci premieres this November 24, during Thanksgiving weekend. Sign up for our newsletter to stay in touch with your culture. Get the latest news on your celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion and lifestyle news straight to your inbox!

