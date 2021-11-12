Aussie fashion designer creates the most hideous costume ever





Moving house, the fundraising event that asks men to start the conversation around men’s health by growing mustaches, made a huge impact this year with the help of men’s clothing brand Politix. A men’s clothing brand and a men’s health charity are perfect partners, we’re sure you’ll agree. And, while Politix has supported the Movember movement for four years, this year they have redoubled their efforts to create a two-piece suit made entirely from mustache hair. The mo-hair costume was made in collaboration with Melbourne-based visual artist Pamela Kleeman-Passi. Pamela has a special reason for developing such a costume, as her husband died of prostate and colorectal cancer in 2016. To create the fabric used for the costume, Passi said she received packages in the mail containing mustache hair from men from all over Australia. Sustainable fairs an Australia-based salon recycling program, which recycles hair and other waste from supporting salons who heard about Passi’s project, and provided her with all the mustache hair she needed to complete her fabric. Passi took this hair and woven it with cotton to create the fabric, which Politix then grabbed and cut into a two-piece suit. To prevent any itching, Politix doubled up on the costume and printed several men’s health conversation topics, which come from men who have been directly affected by various male health issues. Pamela adds that her reasoning for creating a mustache hair costume is that “when the hair is on the head, it looks really good. But when it’s not on the body, it immediately becomes disgusting, repulsive, it really scares people. “I’m interested in the polarity between what is truly voluptuous and what is truly repulsive. While you cannot purchase the Politix Mo-Hair costume, if you liked it Politix also announced that it will be releasing limited edition blazers through November with various conversation topics printed on them, including “We have need to talk ”,“ I cry like a boss ”and“ Get cancer by the balls ”. Throughout the month of November, Politix will also donate $ 10 on every pair of chinos sold to the Movember charity, also round up each purchase to the nearest dollar, and donate the difference. If you or a loved one needs someone to talk to, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14 Read more

