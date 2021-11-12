Inside CFDA Awards 2021 with Zendaya, Anya-Taylor Joy and more

The mezzanine at the back of the Grill proved to be a perfect vantage point for observing guests at the CFDA Awards. In one corner, flash bulbs lit up as Tom Ford and Dapper Dan chatted and posed for photos. Steps away, Demna Gvasalia and her Balenciaga crew Eliza Douglas, CEO Cedric Charbit and Gvasalias husband BFRND gathered near a bar full of orchids. Drew Barrymore walked past him in tulle ruffles and Zendaya hugged her stylist Law Roach, both in tailored Vera Wang.

I’m so happy to be back at a fashion gathering, said Tom Ford, stepping away from cocktails for a moment to reflect on the evening. I was president of the CFDA for almost three years and this is the first CFDA award that I was able to organize.

For Ford, spending a night at the Grill and The Pool Room is a homecoming. He announced his partnership with Este Lauder here in 2005, held his fall 2016 show here, and spent numerous lunches with legendary architect Philip Johnson at the coffee tables in the halls. Walking the stage tonight, Ford said: We wanted it to be a lot more intimate, but still very chic.

He had another assignment for the 2021 CFDA Awardsone which, zoomed out, you could tell Ford has been promoting his entire career. (He has the wonderful new book, Tom ford 002, to prove it.) I’m excited to show how American fashion has impacted the rest of the world, whether the rest of the world is ready to recognize it or not, he said. This is my goal, to help the rest of the world understand how much they’ve taken and how much America has given fashion to the world.

Demna Gvasalia, winner of International Women’s Clothing Designer of the Year, couldn’t have agreed more. American fashion has had the biggest impact it can have on someone like me. I was a Soviet kid who grew up in a country where people didn’t even know fashion designer was a profession, he says holding his CFDA statuette. The first time I discovered that you could be a fashion designer was when I discovered Tom Ford, when I was 10 or 11 years old. My fashion dream actually started with the discovery of Tom Ford.

It’s not something I could have dreamed of being here tonight and having that kind of award, Gvasalia continued. I feel like I’m fighting for my place in fashion and getting this award today, it’s like three years of therapy one way or another. It’s the most amazing feeling, to feel heard, seen and understood, and that’s what this award means to me. It’s incredible. I don’t feel alone anymore.

Feelings of visibility and acceptance permeated the evening. He represents my community, Jamaica, and really carves out a space for himself in the fashion industry to tell our stories, said Edvin Thompson of Theophilio, winner of the Emerging Designer of the Year award.

For Sara Ziff, founder of The Model Alliance, the Positive Social Influence Award was not just a moment of recognition, but an opportunity to continue the conversation around model rights. It’s gonna be a decade [since I started the Model Alliance] in February, the road was therefore quite long. Sure, it’s nice to be recognized, but I wanted it to make sense and that’s why I took the opportunity to ask the industry to step up and do better, a- she said of the decision to ask Carr Otis and Beverly Johnson to share their stories of abuse in the industry before handing Ziff his CFDA trophy. What keeps me going is that I know we were on the right side of history, she said.

Fifteen Percent Pledge founder Aurora James is also on the right side of history with her advocacy for black businesses. After receiving the Founders Prize in honor of Eleanor Lambert from Vogues Anna Wintour, James reflected on her honor. I am delighted to receive this award; it means so much. The amount of emotional capital that I have spent over the past 18 months working on the fifteen percent engagement and that my entire organization has spent tirelessly day in and day out fighting for economic equality, it’s so amazing to be recognized in this way for all the hard work. that we did, she said.

Fashion icon Zendaya was almost speechless after receiving her Iman Award, listing model Cher, Diana Ross and her grandmothers among her own fashion icons. I’m speechless, Zendaya said with a stunned smile. I just got an award and Iman gave it to me! I’m still not done with this.

At the presentation of the last two awards, Emily Bode Aujla took home the award for menswear designer of the year and Christopher John Rogers for womenswear designer of the year. It’s so inspiring to see all the change everyone in this room has created, said Bode Aujla as she revealed the next step for her brand: a store on the west coast. Something I bet on is retail. Our New York store currently outperforms our online store by 30%, she added.

Rogers was also thinking about the future of his brand after his victory: The skys the limit. It was really about intentionality at CJR and moving with purpose. Either way, we hope it will be as impactful and comprehensive as what we were doing now. As for the sequel, well, that was of course the afterparty. Have had an afterparty going on at presentRogers said. I’m just gonna go get some tequila!