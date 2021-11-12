Meghan Markle wears a daring gown in rare red carpet appearance





Meghan Markle returned to the red carpet in a red designer dress at the Salute to Freedom gala.

Markle wore a crimson red Carolina Herrera dress with a bold neckline and a thigh-high slit.

She came with Prince Harry, who wore a tuxedo after the palace banned her from wearing military clothing. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Meghan Markle returned to the red carpet in a designer dress with a bold neckline while accompanying Prince Harry to the hello to freedom gala in New York on Wednesday night. She opted for a Caroline Herrera dress in red silk made to measure designed by Wes Gordon, reports Vogue. The dress featured a bold off-the-shoulder neckline and a thigh slit. The 40-year-old mother of two subtly complimented the dress, sporting a few bracelets, diamond earrings and her wedding ring, the post added. Her hair was slicked back into a bun as she opted to accentuate the color scheme of the dress with a pair of ruby ​​red heels from Guiseppe Zanotti.



Markle subtly accessorized with diamond earrings.

He was overpowered / Getty Images





By combining the jaw-dropping gown with modest details, Markle effortlessly blended royal glamor with laid-back California flair. This isn’t the first time she’s done it either during her interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, the Duchess of Sussex paired a sleek bun and modest makeup with dazzling jewelry that apparently referred to members of the Royal family. Meanwhile, her husband coordinated her look with Markle’s evening outfit. Harry, who was invited as the guest of honor to the event and delivered a speech honoring the US military, wore a classic tuxedo with four military medals pinned to his jacket. He and Markle wore red poppies on the left side of their clothes in recognition of Remembrance Day in the UK on Thursday.



Markle told a reporter at the event that she was “still proud” of Harry.

Lee morgan





While the Duke of Sussex served 10 years in the British Army and made two tours of Afghanistan, he was unable to wear his service uniform at the event having been stripped of his honorary military titles by the palace in February, Metro reports. According to the New York Times, Buckingham Palace issued a statement on February 19 on behalf of the Queen describing how Harry and Markle’s decision to step down from “the work of the Royal Family” meant that it was not possible for them to “continue the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service”. Nonetheless, Harry’s continued passion for service was made clear on Wednesday night during his gala address. Based on his prepared remarks provided to Insider by a representative for the Duke of Sussex, he explained how his years of service had personally affected him. “My experience in the military made me who I am today, and I will always be grateful to the people I have served with wherever we are in the world,” he said.

