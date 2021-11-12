WINONA LAKE, Ind. – Grace’s men’s football team fell heartbreakingly in the semifinals of the Crossroads League tournament on Wednesday.



The Lancers tied Indiana Wesleyan 0-0 after two overtime, and the Wildcats escaped in a shootout (4-3).



Grace had an 18-7 dominant shooting advantage over the Wildcats, but IWU was able to keep the Lancers off the scoreboard. The Wildcats did not score remarkably in the CL tournament after two back-to-back PK scoreless shootouts, but the sixth-seeded Wildcats are one game away from qualifying for the NAIA Nationals.



Grace’s NAIA hopes were defeated following Wednesday’s game, but the Lancers will still continue in the playoffs.



Grace will look to defend her NCCAA National Championship crown; the Lancers will likely have an NCCAA regional game next week to qualify for the national tournament in Kissimmee, Fla. The regional opponent and the date have not yet been announced.



During the first half, the pressure from Grace started to give IWU problems. As a result, Grace consistently secured dangerous advances towards the Wildcats’ goal.



In the seventh minute, a well-crafted attack resulted in a header from Tyler Brueckman, but his header effort was saved out of bounds for a corner kick.



A few minutes later, Ze Maria Gonçalves attempted a long-range shot which went by.



Midway through half-time, Jordan Jayapuram’s cross connected with Gonçalves, and his header effort in front of the net was high.



The Wildcats primarily attacked through direct play, trying to take advantage of the pressure from Grace. But the Lancers were rarely threatened.



Grace had a 9-3 advantage in first-half shots with seven players registering one shot for the Lancers. Grace also had a 3-2 lead over corners in the half.



The Lancers continued their attacking role in the second half, dotting the Wildcats’ goal with eight more shots.



Martim Cardoso suffered two fouls in the opening minutes of the second half. The first time IWU got a yellow card and the second got a dangerous free kick opportunity.



On the free kick that followed, Ethan Vigario’s curling effort spun right off the net.



IWU seemed happy to play in a defensive lineup, and the Wildcats’ defensive shell proved difficult to break. Grace still owned the ball fluidly in midfield and largely kept IWU stuck in her own end of the field.



With 22 minutes to go, Grace had another golden chance. Felipe Gruber beat a defender on the left side of the pitch. He fired a rocket with his left foot which beat the goalkeeper but echoed off the post.



Jules Peycelon attempted a pair of late shots for Grace to no avail, sending the game into overtime. The Lancers overtook the Wildcats in second-half shot attempts by the score of 8-4.



Overtime had little action with a single shot attempt. The Lancers made a late push in the dying minutes of second overtime, collecting a pair of corners and a shot from Vigario. But the Wildcats’ net remained unscathed as their defense held up.



Grace had the lead in the PK shootout after three rounds thanks to the goalie prowess of Matteo Conci. But the Wildcats took their last three shots on goal while Grace missed two of her last three to push the Wildcats forward.



Conci saved three shots to save the shutout. Vigario attempted five shots, almost as many as IWU in the game (seven). Peycelon and Gruber each shot three times.

