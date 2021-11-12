Maryland men’s basketball evades George Washington, 71-64 test

The Maryland men’s basketball needed something to start their attack.

The Terps had stagnated from outside the paint and were sitting behind underdog George Washington Colonials with some moments remaining in the first half.

They had the spark and emphatically.

Ian Martinez handed the ball to Qudus Wahab as time passed, with only one defender standing between him and the basket.

Wahab launched forward, finishing a slam dunk against George Washingtons Noel Brown. The dunk drew the loudest cheers from a crowd that had shown weariness at the prospect of ending up in a hole at halftime.

Wahab lifted his chin towards the rafters and screamed as he began his jog towards the locker room with a single point deficit.

I think it really gave us more energy to come out in the second half, said Wahab.

The momentum stayed with the No.21 from Maryland the rest of the way as the Terps took the lead early in the second half and never let it go, slipping away from the Colonials 71-64.

The first half was marked by a duel in the paint. No one was able to make it beyond the arc except Ricky Lindo Jr. who returned to College Park with three three points to his name.

The opening period, the two teams combined for 2-17 out of three, both marks coming from Lindo.

The first half I was not happy with the shots, said coach Mark Turgeon. We have two guys who just think of them at the start of the game and not them. And we have to correct that.

The Terps launched their attack on Eric Ayala, scoring his first of the night on a fake pomp in the paint. Two nights after becoming the 58th player in Maryland history to score 1,000 career points, Ayala had a slow shooting performance with a .333 clip, although he still found 11 points.

He’s had his fair share of mistakes, like missing two consecutive free throws late in the first half of play when his team stalled in attack. He shot over 83% from the foul line last season, but ended up shooting 1 of 3 on the night.

He didn’t lower his head. He kept trying, he continued to be aggressive, Turgeon said.

However, the Terps once again found their best weapon to be Wahab, who was by far the most accurate player from the start.

Wahab dominated the offensive post battle, making all five of his first-half field goal attempts, including his dunk to enter the break. He would finish with 18 points and 15 rebounds, his first double-double in a Maryland uniform.

The 6-foot-11 center made history Thursday, becoming the first player to score more than 15 points in each of his first two games with the Terps since Steve Francis in 1998.

It was the Marylands defense that brought him more pain than positive.

George Washington has done all of his production from the inside out. Joe Bamisile cut Maryland from bottom to top at 16 points in the first half. The only points the Colonials failed to score in the opening period were Lindo’s threes.

Out of the break, the Terps continued the momentum of Wahabs’ statement play a few minutes earlier, securing two quick lay-ups from Hakim Hart and Fatts Russell. A pair of free throws from Wahab and Maryland appeared to take control of the game.

We went into the locker room and figured it wasn’t Maryland basketball, Russell said. We clashed a bit and talked about it and took it all to our chests and got out and we were ready to play.

Just as quickly as they scored the first eight points of the second half, the Terps saw their lead evaporate after a couple of quick breaks and a Lindo layup made the difference to one.

It was Donta Scotts’ turn to change the momentum, doing it in the way he knows best with a three-point pointer.

After posting a top-five season in three-pointers in Maryland history, Scott has turned the tide of missed opportunities beyond the arc. His basket wowed the crowd at the Xfinity Center and began to carve out a lead the Terps wouldn’t give up through the final buzzer.

George Washington made valiant attempts to reclaim his margin. A score of 11-1 on the home stretch brought the Colonials to less than two. However, Wahab’s well-timed free throws kept the advantage intact.

And Russell hit the dagger as he stepped up the shot clock and sank his top three of the night. He put Maryland out of reach and into the winning column despite a George Washington team leading him to the end.

I’m a big shooter and a big shooter, said Russell. I’ve been doing this my whole career. I gained a lot of self-confidence. I saw the shot clock was ticking, it was at eight seconds and I went to what I normally do and it went in.